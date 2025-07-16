Beau Monde Builders Hosts Elegant Grand Opening At The Colony Hotel To Celebrate Expansion Into Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beau Monde Builders, a premier custom home building firm known for its refined craftsmanship and elevated design, celebrated the grand opening of its second location with an exclusive soirée at the iconic Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. The event, held July 11th, 2025, marked the firm's official debut in the Palm Beach market, where it will now proudly serve clients in Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas from its new office on Worth Avenue.

Guests were welcomed in style, with Ferrari of Palm Beach as the official valet sponsor, setting the tone for a night of luxury, design, and celebration. The evening brought together esteemed architects, interior designers, real estate professionals, artists, musicians, and both current and prospective clients, as well as local tastemakers for a lively celebration that blended coastal elegance with timeless charm - much like Beau Monde Builders' signature homes. Guests enjoyed curated cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a first look at the firm's vision for bringing custom luxury living to South Florida.

"We were overwhelmed by the incredible turnout and warm welcome from the Palm Beach community," said AJ Hoover, founder of Beau Monde Builders. "It was an unforgettable evening, and we are deeply grateful for the support as we open this new chapter."

Founded on principles of timeless design, transparent collaboration, and superior craftsmanship, Beau Monde Builders has established a strong reputation for building luxury homes that reflect each client's unique lifestyle. With the addition of the Palm Beach office, the firm is now poised to bring its bespoke building process to a new coastal clientele.

"Our team is honored to now be part of the architectural fabric of Palm Beach," Hoover added. "We look forward to creating exceptional homes - and lasting relationships - in this extraordinary community."

