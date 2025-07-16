Expedition Amelia . . . The Search Continues

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many decades historians have speculated about what happened to Amelia Earhart. This question has become "one of the greatest mysteries in modern history."

Last year, a new documentary, with a fresh take on the mystery, aired worldwide, titled, "Finding Amelia" based on real evidence with eyewitness statements. To date, the documentary has been seen by millions of people worldwide and is currently showing on many cable and streaming networks.

The premise dates back in the 1990s, with research done by an Australian investigator, and refined most recently by historian and adventurer Michael Carra. The theory envisions that Earhart, unable to find her destination, followed her documented back-up plan, which was to turn around, and return to safety so that she could then continue her journey.

During World War II in 1945, an Australian army patrol in the jungle of Papua New Guinea, stumbled upon a crashed airplane. Solid evidence points to the fact that they stumbled across Amelia's bent and broken aircraft in the jungle, lost as she attempted to find a landing point.

This August 2025, a third "Expedition Amelia" team is returning to the jungles of Papua New Guinea where it is believed her plane remains to this day as documented by that Australian army patrol so long ago. This upcoming expedition will be searching an area where it is thought the Australian patrol had found the aircraft. In this region, magnetometers, LiDAR, and new satellite imagery with the support of AI generated locations will be utilized to complete the search.

Along with Amelia's airplane, there are reportedly 385 to 500 missing aircraft from World War II in this area of the Pacific. We hope that while searching for Amelia's plane, several other airplanes will be found, and their long-lost crews brought home.

Join us for this exciting adventure, with daily updates from Michael and his team, as they navigate one of the most hostile environments on the planet. Sponsored by the Palm Springs Air Museum in California, this expedition will be filmed, and a follow up documentary to "Finding Amelia" will debut in the near future.

Proceeds from this expedition benefit the Palm Springs Air Museum's "Women in Aviation Scholarships" program. Visit Expedition Amelia 2025 – Palm Springs Air Museum to make a donation.



SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum

