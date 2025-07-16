Team Sorrentino Of Rodeo Realty Presents Mediterranean Estate In Tarzana South Of Ventura Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Privately set behind dual automatic gates on a prime lot South of Ventura Boulevard, 5108 Otis Avenue presents a rare opportunity to own a stately Mediterranean estate in one of Tarzana's most coveted residential pockets. Listed at $4,200,000, this grand residence radiates warmth and positive energy throughout its 7,644 square feet, encompassing a 5-bedroom + loft, 8-bathroom main home and a fully appointed 2-bedroom, 1-bath 1,200 square foot ADU with separate gated entrance. A rare blend of scale, sophistication, and uplifting atmosphere, this property offers unmatched flexibility and serenity in today's luxury market.

A circular motor court and dramatic 25-foot foyer with central fountain welcome guests with timeless elegance. The main level offers a layout ideal for both grand entertaining and comfortable everyday living, featuring multiple formal living and dining rooms, a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, 4 fireplaces, and two spacious family rooms that open to the lush backyard through French doors.

The upper level is thoughtfully divided and boasts a luxurious primary suite with sitting room, spa bath, 2 fireplaces, and dual walk-in closets, 3 additional en-suite bedrooms, a loft-style bonus room, and outdoor loggia.

Tucked behind tall automatic privacy gates, the 4-car garage has been professionally converted into a 1,200 square foot ADU, currently leased for $4,000/month. The guest unit features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a full kitchen, living room, laundry room, and an expansive private patio, ideal for multigenerational living, guest quarters, or income potential. Designed with versatility in mind, the conversion remains easily reversible, preserving long-term value and functionality. Alternatively, the space may be used for secure overflow parking for up to four additional cars.

The backyard offers a resort-caliber escape, complete with outdoor kitchen and bathroom, waterfall pond, pavilion with verdant grape canopy, and mature landscaping that ensures complete privacy and tranquility.

Located just minutes from top-rated schools, markets, boutique shopping, local eateries, and houses of worship, 5108 Otis Avenue represents a rare combination of privacy, scale, and timeless design in the heart of Tarzana.

For more information, contact: Lisa Sorrentino : 818.355.4751 | Scott Sorrentino: 818.355.4750 | Jonny Sorrentino: 310.721.0534 ... | TeamSorrentino

Immi Torrance

Rodeo Realty

+1 310-471-2600

email us here

