We Need To Value Women In Sport, UN Rights Chief Says

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)In the midst of the Women's Euro football championship in Geneva, Volker Türk, the UN human rights chief, called on Member States and sports clubs around the world to address the vast gender gap which still exists in women's sport.

“ The playing field is still far from level ,” Türk said.

In the past few years, top-flight women's sporting competitions have achieved increased global prominence with some billion people watching the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. This visibility and attention have prompted important conversations about stereotypes and power dynamics in women's sports.

He noted that certain groups face barriers and discrimination in the women's sporting world - LGBTIQ+ women, women wearing headscarves, women with disabilities and women from marginalized ethnic and racial groups.

“ We need to build up a world of sport in which women and girls, in all their diversity, are equally valuable, visible and paid .”

A 'stark' pay gap

While professional male footballers earn, on average, $1.8 million annually at the top clubs, women athletes at top clubs have an average income of $24,000. And the average woman athlete, not at top clubs, earns even less than that, rounding out to approximately $10,900 per year.

“Without a stable income, women are forced to take other jobs, leaving them with less time and energy to focus on training and improving,” Türk said.

The wage gap is made even more unsustainable by a lack of sufficient protections in the workplace – minimal, if any, maternity leave – and few places to​​ turn to for redress when harassment occurs.

Women are also very underrepresented in leadership of professional clubs and federations. Of the 31 federations, women chaired only three.

Despite such sobering statistics, some federations have begun to institute changes, enshrining maternity and adoption leave and establishing pay equity agreements.

Driving social change

Türk called on Member States to institute comprehensive anti-discrimination systems which promote pay equality and ensure that violence and harassment in sports is brought to justice.

He also said that the media can and should be a“force for good” in portraying women's success stories in sports and by ensuring that their coverage is accurate and ethical.

“ Sports can drive social change ... and inspire and promote fairness, respect and equal opportunities for all . Today, let's champion a sporting world where women and girls can thrive.”

