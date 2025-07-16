Stronghouse Partners With Centurion Exteriors To Expand In Indiana

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronghouse , a national leader in roofing and exterior services, today announced its acquisition of Centurion Exteriors ("Centurion"), a premier provider of windows and roofing services based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Stronghouse will support Centurion by providing best-in-class processes, capital investment, technology innovation, and operational support to bolster Stronghouse's position in their retail exterior division.

This acquisition marks Stronghouse' expansion into Indiana, adding network density in the Midwest and Great Lakes region as well as establishing an entry point into the broader Ohio Valley. Centurion represents the second operating brand to join Stronghouse in July 2025, which has scaled considerably since its first acquisition at its founding in 2021 to eight portfolio brands today. The accelerated development is driven by a newly implemented senior executive leadership team backed by O2 Investment Partners.

"We are thrilled to enter Indiana with the addition of Centurion Exteriors," said Troy Baker, CRRO of Stronghouse. "Centurion is known for their outstanding service, stellar reputation, and exceptional quality, making them a valuable addition to Stronghouse as we're looking to deepen our roots in the Midwest."

Established in 2015, Centurion has a decade of delivering award-winning experiences in exterior remodeling throughout Northern Indiana, Southern Michigan, and Northwestern Ohio. Stronghouse will provide strategic direction, offer centralized support, and drive operational efficiencies through standardized procedures for Centurion.

"We're proud to join forces with Stronghouse, a team that truly aligns with our commitment to excellence and long-term growth," said John Quillen, Founder & CEO of Centurion Exteriors. "From the start, they asked constructive questions about our business and the outcome has been a smart, strategic approach to help us scale sustainably while continuing to deliver top-tier exterior services to homeowners."

Stronghouse is dedicated to executing a purposeful growth strategy by partnering with leading roofing, siding and window operators in attractive markets. Please contact Mike Hilcove at [email protected] for more information or to discuss new development opportunities.

About Stronghouse

Stronghouse is a best-in-class roofing, siding, window, and exterior service platform, with brands providing high-quality craftsmanship and exceptional service for a nationwide customer base. Stronghouse operates across the United States through its portfolio of premier partner brands - Capital Construction, Centurion Exteriors, Gustafson Roofing, Infinity Roofing & Siding, Irish Roofing & Exteriors, Linear Roofing & General Contractors, Marshall Building & Remodeling, and Options Exteriors. Establishing itself as one of the largest and fastest-growing platforms in the country, Stronghouse is committed to further expansion through a robust pipeline of new acquisitions, continually enhancing its market presence and service offerings. For more information on Stronghouse, please visit .

About Centurion Exteriors

Established in 2015, Centurion proudly delivers trusted roofing and windows services to homeowners in Northern Indiana, Southern Michigan, and Northwestern Ohio. For more information on Centurion, please visit

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle-market niche services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests to partner with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, close partnership, and alignment of interest with management. For additional information, please visit .

Shawn Budiac, VP of Retail and Marketing, 630-635-8145

SOURCE Stronghouse

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED