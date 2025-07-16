SVN Announces NM Ranch Online Auction
Property available for bidding includes sprawling main home and 7 cabins
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Auction Services, LLC and SVN | Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage announce the online auction for an Estancia, NM ranch | retreat. The properties consist of 52 acres with a 4,400 square foot main home situated on 12 of the acres and 7 stunning handcrafted log & stone cabins situated on 40 acres.
Accessible at , the online auction platform offers 24/7 access to all auction-related information. Online bidding for the two (2) important offerings begins August 8 and ends August 13.
Among the properties up for auction is a rare opportunity to own 52 total secluded acres strategically located 57 miles from Albuquerque. Extensive renovations recently completed include the installation of an 80k solar system, new septic tanks, plumbing, and electrical systems, a fully furnished studio apartment added to the main home, and the majority of the 7 cabins have been furnished and are Airbnb-ready, providing immediate investment income.
"These properties create an incredible opportunity to escape and unplug from the normal day-to-day responsibilities and activities just an hour outside of downtown Albuquerque," said David E. Gilmore, CCIM, Managing Director of SVN Auction Services.
Both properties are being sold with attractive opening bids of only $300k for the main home situated on 12 acres and only $400k for the 7 log cabins situated on the remaining 40 acres. Investors can bid on and "buy one or both" properties. Guided property tours are available through contacting SVN | Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage in Albuquerque at 505.304.4265.
For more information on the properties or to register to bid, visit: .
Contact
David E. Gilmore CCIM, Managing Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 504-228-6606 / [email protected]
SOURCE SVN Auction Services, LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment