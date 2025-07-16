SVN Announces NM Ranch Online Auction

Property available for bidding includes sprawling main home and 7 cabins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Auction Services, LLC and SVN | Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage announce the online auction for an Estancia, NM ranch | retreat. The properties consist of 52 acres with a 4,400 square foot main home situated on 12 of the acres and 7 stunning handcrafted log & stone cabins situated on 40 acres.

Accessible at , the online auction platform offers 24/7 access to all auction-related information. Online bidding for the two (2) important offerings begins August 8 and ends August 13.

Among the properties up for auction is a rare opportunity to own 52 total secluded acres strategically located 57 miles from Albuquerque. Extensive renovations recently completed include the installation of an 80k solar system, new septic tanks, plumbing, and electrical systems, a fully furnished studio apartment added to the main home, and the majority of the 7 cabins have been furnished and are Airbnb-ready, providing immediate investment income.

"These properties create an incredible opportunity to escape and unplug from the normal day-to-day responsibilities and activities just an hour outside of downtown Albuquerque," said David E. Gilmore, CCIM, Managing Director of SVN Auction Services.

Both properties are being sold with attractive opening bids of only $300k for the main home situated on 12 acres and only $400k for the 7 log cabins situated on the remaining 40 acres. Investors can bid on and "buy one or both" properties. Guided property tours are available through contacting SVN | Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage in Albuquerque at 505.304.4265.

For more information on the properties or to register to bid, visit: .

Contact

David E. Gilmore CCIM, Managing Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 504-228-6606 / [email protected]

SOURCE SVN Auction Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED