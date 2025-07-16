STRATEGY INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Strategy Incorporated On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in Strategy between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Strategy on May 16, 2025 with a Class Period from April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Strategy have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Strategy's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company's bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin's volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Strategy, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

