Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Quarterly Earnings Call Scheduled For Tuesday, July 29Th, At 10:00 A.M., Pacific Time
Interested parties may join online, via the ZOOM app on their smartphones, or by telephone:
- ZOOM Video Conference ID 826 3030 7240 Passcode: 549549
Joining by ZOOM Video Conference:
Log in on your computer at
or use the ZOOM app on your smartphone.
Joining by Telephone
Dial (408) 638-0968. The conference ID is 826 3030 7240. Passcode: 549549.
About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“GBFH.” Our national payment and Gaming FinTech business lines serve gaming clients across the U.S. and feature the GBank Visa Signature® Card-a tailored product for the gaming and sports entertainment markets. The Bank is also a top national SBA lender, now operating across 40 states. Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit for more information.
Available Information
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under and, more specifically, under the News & Media tab at /press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
For Further Information, Contact:
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
T. Ryan Sullivan
President and CEO
702-851-4200
rsullivan@g.bank
