Queens Car Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez Explains Reasons Behind Car Accident Settlement Delays

When involved in a car accident, waiting for compensation can be a stressful and confusing experience. Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez ( ) of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. outlines the reasons behind potential delays victims may encounter in receiving their settlements following a motor vehicle collision. Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes that understanding these delays can help alleviate stress during an already difficult time.

According to Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez, several key factors frequently contribute to settlement delays. Commonly, disputes arise regarding liability, which require a comprehensive investigation. Additionally, extensive medical treatment and the necessity of reaching Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) before finalizing settlements can significantly extend the timeline. "Serious injuries often necessitate extensive medical treatment and thorough documentation, which can extend the settlement timeline," explains Keetick L. Sanchez. The necessity of accurately documenting ongoing medical costs ensures victims receive compensation that fully addresses their injuries and future medical needs.

Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez also identifies insurance companies as another primary cause of settlement delays. Insurers routinely use strategic tactics to delay or minimize payouts, including making unreasonably low initial offers or repeatedly requesting unnecessary documentation. Understanding the bureaucratic nature of insurance companies and actively countering their delay strategies are crucial in ensuring timely and adequate compensation. Keetick L. Sanchez notes that victims can benefit significantly from knowledgeable legal representation to effectively handle these deliberate stall tactics by insurers.

New York's no-fault insurance system, as described by Keetick L. Sanchez, further impacts the timeline. Every motorist is required to carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP), which provides coverage for basic economic losses such as medical expenses and lost wages, regardless of fault. Timely filing-typically within 30 days of the accident-is critical under this system. If injuries meet New York's "serious injury" threshold, such as significant disfigurement, fractures, or substantial physical impairment, victims may pursue additional compensation beyond no-fault coverage. Meeting this threshold can extend settlement negotiations and complicate the claims process.

The settlement process itself, according to Keetick L. Sanchez, involves multiple detailed stages, each potentially causing delays. These include initiating claims, evaluation by insurance adjusters, negotiations, and litigation when necessary. Each step demands careful handling and thorough preparation to protect the claimant's legal rights and interests. Keetick L. Sanchez advises victims to maintain accurate and comprehensive records throughout the process, as meticulous documentation can significantly expedite the settlement timeline.

Keetick L. Sanchez further explains that victims themselves can influence the speed of their settlement process. Promptly returning necessary documents, consistently attending medical appointments, and providing thorough records are crucial actions that victims can take to facilitate faster resolutions. Additionally, Keetick L. Sanchez cautions victims about the importance of refraining from sharing details about their accident or injuries on social media platforms, which insurance companies may use to challenge claims.

According to Keetick L. Sanchez, external factors may also delay settlements. These include delays in receiving complete medical records, obtaining assessments from treating doctors about the long-term impact of injuries, and resolving medical liens. Managing interactions with multiple parties or insurance companies can also significantly lengthen the claims process. When many parties are involved or liability is disputed, the risk of a trial increases, further prolonging settlement timelines. Keetick L. Sanchez notes that alternative dispute resolution options, such as mediation or arbitration, may offer efficient solutions to these prolonged negotiations.

Victims must carefully consider initial settlement offers, advises Keetick L. Sanchez. Insurance companies may pressure claimants into accepting low settlements quickly, but these early offers rarely reflect the full scope of damages or future expenses. Patience during the negotiation process is key, as a thorough assessment helps ensure fair compensation covering both current and future costs.

Victims experiencing settlement delays following a Queens car accident can benefit from skilled legal guidance. Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is prepared to handle complex negotiations, strategically counter insurance company tactics, and expedite the settlement process wherever possible. The firm offers free consultations, providing crucial support and advocacy tailored to individual case needs.

Victims who feel uncertain about settlement delays or suspect unfair treatment are encouraged to reach out to K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. for guidance. Keetick L. Sanchez and the firm's experienced team are dedicated to helping accident victims secure timely and just compensation, allowing them to focus fully on their recovery.

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. serves residents of Queens, New York, providing representation in car accident injury claims. Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a lifelong New Yorker, delivers committed advocacy and personalized service in every case handled. With extensive courtroom experience throughout New York City, Keetick L. Sanchez guides clients through every step of the legal process, aiming to secure fair settlements efficiently. The firm prioritizes responsive communication and careful, strategic management of each claim, assisting accident victims in obtaining the compensation they deserve.

