From Colombia To St. Johns, FL: Salento Becomes A Beloved Hub For Great Food And Family Vibes

MENAFN - GetNews)Nestled in the heart of Silverleaf,is quickly becoming a cherished local gem, bringing the rich flavors, warmth, and vibrant spirit of Colombia to the St. Johns community.

Inspired by the rich culinary heritage of its namesake town in Colombia's coffee region, Salento combines authentic Latin American flavors with the warm, inviting feel of a family-run gathering spot. Since opening its doors, the restaurant has earned enthusiastic praise from locals who highlight not only the quality of its dishes - from tender, perfectly grilled steaks to flavorful corn cakes and house-made empanadas - but also its attentive service and welcoming atmosphere.

"The food is outstanding, and the staff makes you feel like you're part of their family," one recent Google reviewer wrote. Another added, "It's not just dinner - it's a whole experience of Colombian hospitality.”

At Salento, every detail reflects the owners' passion for honoring their roots while building community. Colombian art and music fill the space, while traditional recipes are reimagined with premium ingredients to create a dining experience that feels both comforting and elevated.

“We wanted to create more than a restaurant - we wanted to share a piece of our culture with our neighbors,” said the staff at Salento.“The response from the St. Johns and Silverleaf community has been overwhelming in the best way. People come for the food, but stay for the connection.”

As the neighborhood continues to grow, more people from nearby areas are discovering Salento. We've noticed this trend, as new clients searching for a steakhouse in St. Augustine, FL , have found our location just a short 30-minute drive away - a convenient option for the community. We're proud to offer a welcoming space where families, friends, and food lovers can gather, celebrate, and explore the rich culinary heritage of Colombia - one plate at a time.

Salento Steakhouse is located at 60 Silver Frst Dr Ste 113, St. Augustine, FL 32092. The restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday, with dine-in and takeout options available.

To learn more or make a reservation, visit or follow us on Facebook & Instagram