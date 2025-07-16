Autonomous Ships Market Set To Reach USD 11.25 Billion By 2030 Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Autonomous Ships Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Autonomous Ships Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

Mordor Intelligence, in its latest Autonomous Ships Market report, forecasts the market will grow from USD 6.96 billion in 2025 to USD 11.25 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.08%.

The Autonomous Ships Market is undergoing a phase of steady expansion, driven by the maritime industry's shift toward automation, digital navigation, and remote operations. These vessels, equipped with sensors, control systems, and artificial intelligence, aim to reduce the reliance on onboard crew while enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and fuel management.

Key Market Trends on Autonomous Ships Market

Widespread Use of Partial Autonomy In 2024, partially autonomous vessels accounted for over 74% of the market, reflecting strong adoption among commercial operators seeking operational efficiency without full crew removal.

Fast Growth in Fully Autonomous Ships Fully autonomous ships are expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2025 and 2030, driven by advances in navigation systems, AI integration, and defense investments.

Hardware Leads, Software Catching Up Hardware dominates the market with XX% share in 2024, but software solutions are growing rapidly (XX% CAGR) as demand rises for real-time analytics and autonomous control systems.

Defense Sector Driving High Growth The defense segment is projected to grow at 17.81% CAGR, as naval forces invest in unmanned and remote-operated vessels for surveillance and maritime security.

Market Segmentation

By Autonomy Level

Partially Autonomous (XX% share in 2024): Combines crewed operations with automation relatively easy win for fleets.

Fully Autonomous: High growth (XX% CAGR to 2030) preferred for long-term competitive edge.

By Component

Hardware (XX% of 2024 revenue): One-off investments for sensors and navigation systems.

Software (XX% CAGR ahead): Includes AI algorithms and fleet management platforms they're rapidly gaining importance, signaling a shift toward intelligent upgrades.

By Ship Type

Cargo Vessels: Large commercial shipping dominates initial deployments.

Defense Vessels: Fast-growing segment for surveillance and unmanned mission scenarios.

Passenger Ships: These include ferries and cruise vessels that are integrating autonomous technologies to enhance safety, optimize navigation, and support crew functions in high-traffic maritime routes.

Offshore Support and Energy Vessels: Used in offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy operations, these ships rely on autonomy for tasks like surveying, maintenance, and logistics support in remote or hazardous environments.

By End User

Commercial Operators (XX% of 2024 spend): Leading adoption due to cost and efficiency benefits.

Government/Military: Exhibiting strong growth at a XX% CAGR.

By Propulsion

Conventional Engines XX% share): The majority of current deployments.

Fully Electric Systems: Emerging with XX% CAGR electricity-powered vessels aligned with green shipping initiatives.

By Region

Asia-Pacific: Largest market (XX% share in 2024).

Middle East & Africa: Fastest growth with XX% CAGR through 2030 supported by smart-port infrastructure.

Other Regions: Europe and the Americas show steady interest, especially in retrofit solutions and national defense programs.

Key Players

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

A Norwegian industrial technology provider, Kongsberg is a pioneer in autonomous maritime systems. Its K-Mate platform enables remote and autonomous vessel control, including the world's first electric autonomous cargo ship

Rolls-Royce plc

The UK-based engineering firm has developed intelligent awareness systems combining radar, LiDAR, cameras, and AI. It has tested these technologies on ferries and tugs in Europe and is advancing self-sailing cargo ship concepts intended to be controlled from land-based hubs.

Wärtsilä Corporation

A Finnish marine technology company contributing high-resolution sensor and radar systems for autonomous vessels. Wärtsilä participated in trials such as the Mayflower Autonomous Ship project and supports semi-autonomous navigation integration on commercial vessels

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

This South Korean shipbuilder is integrating autonomy into new vessel builds, leveraging partnerships with regional tech firms and defense contractors to embed remote-capable control systems directly during construction.

BAE Systems plc

A major British defense contractor, BAE Systems develops autonomous surface vessels including its P‐38 platform using the“Nautomate” system for naval surveillance, patrol, and search-and-rescue missions. Their efforts reflect rapid adoption of autonomous technologies in defense application

Conclusion

The autonomous ships market is entering a period of tangible growth, driven by cost considerations, regulatory mandates, defense demand, and rapid technological innovation. With a projected size of USD 11.25 billion by 2030, the sector reflects a steady 10.08% CAGR from USD 6.96 billion in 2025. The market outlook remains promising as industry stakeholders invest in scalable, reliable, and regulation-compliant solutions.

