Bilingual Therapy Services In Washington, DC Now Offered By Serenity Psychotherapy Group

WASHINGTON, DC - July 16, 2025 - Serenity Psychotherapy Group, LLC has announced the expansion of bilingual therapy services throughout Washington, DC. The practice, led by Licensed Clinical Social Worker Sarah Charmchi, now offers mental health services in both English and Farsi, addressing the growing need for culturally sensitive therapeutic care in the nation's capital.

"As a bilingual therapist fluent in English and Farsi, I understand the importance of multicultural sensitivity during treatment," said Sarah Charmchi, owner and director of Serenity Psychotherapy Group. "Our expanded bilingual services reflect our commitment to creating accessible mental health support for Washington's diverse communities. We believe that language should never be a barrier to receiving quality therapeutic care."

Bilingual Therapist Services in Washington

Serenity Psychotherapy Group's expanded bilingual services represent a significant advancement in accessible mental health care for Washington, DC residents . The practice has increased its capacity to serve clients who prefer therapy in Farsi, recognizing the importance of communicating complex emotional experiences in one's native language.

The practice's bilingual therapists are trained to navigate cultural nuances that impact mental health treatment, ensuring that therapeutic approaches are both linguistically appropriate and culturally relevant. This understanding allows Serenity Psychotherapy Group to provide effective therapy that respects diverse cultural backgrounds.

Culturally Sensitive Mental Health Treatment

For individuals experiencing anxiety and depression in Washington, DC, Serenity Psychotherapy Group offers culturally informed therapeutic interventions that recognize how cultural factors influence the experience and expression of symptoms. Their approach integrates evidence-based treatments with cultural sensitivity, helping clients develop coping strategies that align with their cultural values and beliefs.

In that regard, Serenity Psychotherapy Group's therapist understands that cultural factors influence how trauma is processed, expressed, and healed. Their expanded services provide culturally sensitive trauma therapy that acknowledges these differences while offering effective treatment protocols.

Individual Therapy Aligned with Cultural Values

Serenity Psychotherapy Group provides personalized individual therapy services that address a wide spectrum of mental health concerns with cultural sensitivity at the forefront. Their bilingual therapists create therapeutic relationships that honor cultural identity while working toward mental health goals.

Individual therapy sessions emphasize a holistic approach that considers cultural, social, and individual factors affecting mental health. The practice's expanded bilingual services ensure that individual therapy is accessible to diverse Washington, DC communities, providing support that is both linguistically appropriate and culturally attuned.

About Serenity Psychotherapy Group, LLC

Serenity Psychotherapy Group, LLC is a mental health practice serving Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Founded by Sarah Charmchi, LCSW, the practice brings together licensed mental health professionals dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care with cultural sensitivity. Serenity Psychotherapy Group's core values include empathy, collaboration, and empowerment, with services spanning individual therapy, child and adolescent therapy, couples counseling, family counseling, and telehealth options. Operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM, the practice is committed to making mental health services accessible to Washington's diverse communities through both in-person and online psychotherapy options.

For more information, please contact Sarah Charmchi at

Serenity Psychotherapy Group, LLC

Address 10604 Drumm Ave

Kensington, Maryland, 20895

Phone Number (202) 990-2707

