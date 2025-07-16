Hermosa Beach, California, Singer And Songwriter Maddie Rose Reaches The Quarterfinals Of America's Next Top Hitmaker

MENAFN - GetNews) Over the course of her entire life, 19 year old Maddie Rose has proven to be an overcomer. Now, she's made it to the top of a competition that could bring her talent to a whole new level.

19 year old Hermosa Beach, California, singer and songwriter Maddie Rose has reached the quarterfinals of America's Next Top Hitmaker, marking an exciting milestone in this young artist's career.







Maddie was born extremely premature at just under two pounds and spent over three months in the NICU. As a young child, she struggled in school until she was diagnosed with a learning disability, which led to mental health struggles leading to an eating disorder and substance abuse. As she navigated treatment, Maddie found an outlet - music.

“Music became my lifeline,” said Maddie.“I don't write songs just for the sake of writing them - I write to make meaning from the hard things I've lived through.”

She's performed at venues such as Sainte Rocke's Singer/Songwriter Showcase, won the Judge's Favorite Award at South Bay's Got Talent, and has spoken at Hermosa Valley School to promote body image awareness and self-love. Right now, she's competing in America's Next Top Hitmaker, where she's earned her way to the quarterfinals.

The grand prize winner will perform at the Global Citizen Festival, get a feature in Rolling Stone, and receive $50,000.“This would allow me to create music that gives others the hope I once needed,” said Maddie.

She is hopeful that, if she were to win, the competition would give her the springboard she needs to create The Rose Ranch, a future treatment center for people who need the space to rediscover themselves like she did.

Semi-finalist voting ends on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Learn more about America's Next Top Hitmaker and vote for Maddie Rose by visiting .

Listen to Maddie Rose's “Don't Wanna Lose You” now on Spotify .

