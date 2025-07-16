Dentist In Northridge Launches New Patient Special Offers

MENAFN - GetNews) Lavo Dental has introduced an array of new patient specials designed to make quality dental care more accessible for residents throughout Northridge.

NORTHRIDGE, CA - July 16, 2025 - Lavo Dental has introduced an array of new patient specials designed to make quality dental care more accessible for residents throughout Northridge. Located at 9671 Reseda Blvd, the practice has launched several promotions aimed at encouraging new patients to experience their comprehensive dental services.

New patients can take advantage of a complete dental package for just $85, which includes a professional cleaning, comprehensive examination, and digital X-rays. This represents significant savings compared to standard pricing for these essential services. Additionally, Lavo Dental is offering $100 off professional teeth whitening treatments and complimentary consultations for those considering cosmetic or restorative procedures.

For patients considering dental implants, Lavo Dental has introduced flexible financing options starting at $125 per month, making this permanent tooth replacement solution more attainable for Northridge residents. The practice is also providing free second-opinion consultations, allowing patients to gain additional insight into their treatment options without financial obligation.

"We believe these new patient specials reflect our commitment to removing barriers to quality dental care in our community," stated Dr. Jabaiti, lead dentist at Lavo Dental. "Our goal is to make exceptional dental services accessible to everyone in Northridge, regardless of their budget or previous dental experiences."

Comprehensive Dental Care Services

Lavo Dental has established a reputation for excellence in general dentistry, offering thorough examinations, professional cleanings, and preventive treatments that form the foundation of good oral health. The practice emphasizes the importance of regular dental check-ups as a crucial component in maintaining healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime.

For patients seeking to enhance their smiles, the practice excels in cosmetic dentistry in Northridge. Their services include professional teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and complete smile makeovers tailored to achieve natural-looking, beautiful results. The cosmetic dentist in Northridge works closely with each patient to understand their aesthetic goals and develop customized treatment plans that deliver stunning outcomes.

Advanced Dental Implant Solutions

Dental implants have become increasingly popular as a permanent solution for missing teeth, and Lavo Dental has positioned itself at the forefront of this technology. The practice offers state-of-the-art dental implant procedures that provide patients with replacement teeth that look, feel, and function like natural teeth.

With dental implants starting at $125 per month, Lavo Dental has made this transformative treatment more accessible to Northridge residents. The dental implant process begins with a comprehensive consultation to determine candidacy and develop a personalized treatment plan.

Specialized Orthodontic Treatment Options

The dentistry in Northridge practice also provides advanced orthodontic solutions, including Invisalign clear aligners. These virtually invisible aligners offer a discreet alternative to traditional braces, allowing patients to straighten their teeth without the aesthetic concerns associated with metal brackets and wires.

Invisalign treatment at Lavo Dental begins with a detailed assessment of the patient's dental structure and alignment issues. Using advanced digital imaging technology, the team creates a precise treatment plan that maps out the gradual movement of teeth to their ideal positions.

Restorative Dental Procedures

Lavo Dental excels in restorative procedures designed to repair damaged teeth and restore proper function. Dental crowns are among the most common restorative treatments offered, providing protection and strength to weakened teeth while improving their appearance.

The practice also specializes in root canal therapy, a procedure that saves teeth affected by infection or inflammation of the pulp. Despite its reputation, modern root canal treatment at Lavo Dental is virtually painless and highly effective at preserving natural teeth that would otherwise require extraction.

When tooth extraction becomes necessary, the dental team ensures the process is as comfortable as possible. Following extraction, they offer various tooth replacement options, including bridges, dentures, and the aforementioned dental implants.

About Lavo Dental

Lavo Dental is a comprehensive dental practice located in Northridge, CA, specializing in general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. Led by Dr. Jabaiti, the practice is committed to providing personalized, high-quality dental care in a warm, modern environment. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, Lavo Dental offers a wide range of services from routine cleanings to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures. The practice is dedicated to creating perfect smiles daily through comprehensive care and innovative dental techniques.

