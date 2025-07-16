Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Landscape Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline landscape. It covers the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori Dino Amadori IRST S.r.l. IRCCS announced a pragmatic low intervention clinical trial comparing high intensity reinduction chemotherapy with low intensity therapies in 1st or 2nd relapse Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The study is funded by European Commission (HORIZON-MISS-2022-CANCER-01-03, Project ID 101104421).

In July 2025, ARCE Therapeutics Inc. conducted a phase I/2 study to assess the safety and efficacy of ARD103 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome.

DelveInsight's Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment.

The leading Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies such as Ascentage Pharma, Cullinan Oncology, Kronos Bio, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, CicloMed, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, GlycoMimetics, Servier, Novartis, ImmunoGen and others. Promising Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies such as APG-2575, Cytarabine, Venetoclax, Tagraxofusp, Cladribine (CLAD), Venetoclax Oral Tablet, Selinexor, Idarubicin and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent pipeline outlook for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Drugs

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs Profile

APG-2575: Ascentage Pharma

APG-2575 is a novel oral Bcl-2 selective small molecule inhibitor under development by Ascentage Pharma. It restores the programmed cell death mechanism (apoptosis) of tumor cells by selectively inhibiting Bcl-2 protein, thereby inducing tumor cell apoptosis. , to achieve the purpose of tumor treatment. APG-2575 is the first locally developed Bcl-2 selective inhibitor to enter clinical stage in China. APG-2575 has been granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA for five indications (Indications: refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia CLL, multiple myeloma, Waldenström macroglobulinemia, acute myeloid leukemia, follicular lymphoma).

CLN 049: Cullinan Oncology

CLN-049 (Florentine) is a humanized bispecific T cell engaging antibody being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). CLN-049 is designed to simultaneously bind to FLT3 on targeted leukemic cells and to CD3 on T cells, triggering the T cells to kill the selected cancer cells via their intrinsic cytolytic mechanisms. FLT3 is expressed frequently on AML cells and leukemic blasts but minimally on healthy blood cells, unlike other tumor surface antigens identified in AML, such as CD33 and CD123. CLN-049 can mediate potent and specific lysis of AML cells in vitro and promotes enhanced survival of mice bearing AML tumors. A phase I clinical trial with CLN-049 is currently ongoing for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AML or MDS.

Lanraplenib: Kronos Bio

Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor that has previously been studied as a potential treatment for autoimmune diseases. In preclinical studies, Lanraplenib was shown to have anti-leukemic activity against NPM1-mutated and FLT3-mutated AML samples. Lanraplenib, is being developed for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated AML and patients newly diagnosed with NPM1-mutated and/orFLT3-mutated AML who are older than 75 years old or are not eligible for intensive induction chemotherapy.

The Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies

Ascentage Pharma, Cullinan Oncology, Kronos Bio, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, CicloMed, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, GlycoMimetics, Servier, Novartis, ImmunoGen and others.

Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Unveil the future of Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment. Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies- Ascentage Pharma, Cullinan Oncology, Kronos Bio, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, CicloMed, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, GlycoMimetics, Servier, Novartis, ImmunoGen and others.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies- APG-2575, Cytarabine, Venetoclax, Tagraxofusp, Cladribine (CLAD), Venetoclax Oral Tablet, Selinexor, Idarubicin and others.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies and clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II)APG-2575: Ascentage PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CLN 049: Cullinan OncologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Key CompaniesRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Key ProductsRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)- Unmet NeedsRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)- Market Drivers and BarriersRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Analyst ViewsRelapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.