Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Landscape Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight
DelveInsight's, “Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline landscape. It covers the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report
In July 2025, Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori Dino Amadori IRST S.r.l. IRCCS announced a pragmatic low intervention clinical trial comparing high intensity reinduction chemotherapy with low intensity therapies in 1st or 2nd relapse Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The study is funded by European Commission (HORIZON-MISS-2022-CANCER-01-03, Project ID 101104421).
In July 2025, ARCE Therapeutics Inc. conducted a phase I/2 study to assess the safety and efficacy of ARD103 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome.
DelveInsight's Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment.
The leading Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies such as Ascentage Pharma, Cullinan Oncology, Kronos Bio, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, CicloMed, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, GlycoMimetics, Servier, Novartis, ImmunoGen and others.
Promising Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies such as APG-2575, Cytarabine, Venetoclax, Tagraxofusp, Cladribine (CLAD), Venetoclax Oral Tablet, Selinexor, Idarubicin and others.
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs Profile
APG-2575: Ascentage Pharma
APG-2575 is a novel oral Bcl-2 selective small molecule inhibitor under development by Ascentage Pharma. It restores the programmed cell death mechanism (apoptosis) of tumor cells by selectively inhibiting Bcl-2 protein, thereby inducing tumor cell apoptosis. , to achieve the purpose of tumor treatment. APG-2575 is the first locally developed Bcl-2 selective inhibitor to enter clinical stage in China. APG-2575 has been granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA for five indications (Indications: refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia CLL, multiple myeloma, Waldenström macroglobulinemia, acute myeloid leukemia, follicular lymphoma).
CLN 049: Cullinan Oncology
CLN-049 (Florentine) is a humanized bispecific T cell engaging antibody being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). CLN-049 is designed to simultaneously bind to FLT3 on targeted leukemic cells and to CD3 on T cells, triggering the T cells to kill the selected cancer cells via their intrinsic cytolytic mechanisms. FLT3 is expressed frequently on AML cells and leukemic blasts but minimally on healthy blood cells, unlike other tumor surface antigens identified in AML, such as CD33 and CD123. CLN-049 can mediate potent and specific lysis of AML cells in vitro and promotes enhanced survival of mice bearing AML tumors. A phase I clinical trial with CLN-049 is currently ongoing for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AML or MDS.
Lanraplenib: Kronos Bio
Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor that has previously been studied as a potential treatment for autoimmune diseases. In preclinical studies, Lanraplenib was shown to have anti-leukemic activity against NPM1-mutated and FLT3-mutated AML samples. Lanraplenib, is being developed for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated AML and patients newly diagnosed with NPM1-mutated and/orFLT3-mutated AML who are older than 75 years old or are not eligible for intensive induction chemotherapy.
The Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment.
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia market
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies
Ascentage Pharma, Cullinan Oncology, Kronos Bio, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, CicloMed, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, GlycoMimetics, Servier, Novartis, ImmunoGen and others.
Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intra-articular
Intraocular
Intrathecal
Intravenous
Ophthalmic
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Transdermal
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Oligonucleotide
Peptide
Small molecule
Scope of the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies- Ascentage Pharma, Cullinan Oncology, Kronos Bio, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, CicloMed, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, GlycoMimetics, Servier, Novartis, ImmunoGen and others.
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies- APG-2575, Cytarabine, Venetoclax, Tagraxofusp, Cladribine (CLAD), Venetoclax Oral Tablet, Selinexor, Idarubicin and others.
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML): Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Drug name : Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II) APG-2575: Ascentage Pharma Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) CLN 049: Cullinan Oncology Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug name : Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Key Companies Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Key Products Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)- Unmet Needs Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)- Market Drivers and Barriers Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Analyst Views Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Key Companies Appendix
