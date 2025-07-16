Spreading Holiday Cheer Year-Round: Marine Toys For Tots Delivers Christmas Magic In July

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At Marine Toys for Tots, we believe every child deserves to experience the magic of childhood. Through events like the Kids Summer Funfest, we're not just delivering toys, we're delivering hope, joy, and a little holiday magic." --LtGen Laster magic of Christmas doesn't wait until December, and neither does Marine Toys for Tots. Nationally recognized as America's flagship children's Christmastime charity during the holiday season, Marine Toys for Tots remains committed to delivering hope and joy to children in need all year long.







Christmas in July might seem a little early to some - but for the children and families Toys for Tots supports, it's the perfect time to start spreading hope and joy. For Toys for Tots , the magic of Christmas begins long before December 25th - because it takes months of planning, giving, and preparing to ensure no child wakes up without something special under their tree. And since they've evolved to be a year-round force for good, it's never too early to start spreading tidings of comfort and joy!

As families continue to navigate ongoing financial challenges, Toys for Tots' year-round initiatives strive to provide a sense of normalcy and comfort to their children by delivering toys, books, and other gifts during special distributions beyond the holiday season, ensuring hope for brighter days ahead.

That's why year-round events, like the one recently held in Smithfield, Virginia , for local foster children are so meaningful. Foster children represent some of the most vulnerable young people and Toys for Tots wants to remind them that there can be a little holiday magic throughout the year. Thanks to the Toys for Tots Chapter and Coordinator Elizabeth Moose , the second annual “Kids Summer Funfest” at Windsor Castle Park , brought together local foster children for a day of laughter, excitement and unforgettable memories - where they petted horses, splashed down water slides, and participated in engaging activities led by local police and fire departments. Their faces shone as brightly as Christmas tree lights!

With the help of 94 dedicated volunteers, local first responders, and civic organizations, the event provided children with toys, gifts, and outdoor activities designed to uplift and inspire. The beloved Gunny Bear made a special appearance, spreading extra joy with hugs and playful moments alongside the children.

"Seeing the pure joy on the kids' faces as they played, laughed, and hugged Gunny Bear made every minute of volunteering worth it. Knowing we helped create a day where they felt truly celebrated-that's what makes this event so special," said one event volunteer.

One foster parent commented, "This event gave my child a chance to just be a kid-to play, laugh, and feel special. As a foster parent, seeing them light up with joy and feeling part of something bigger was incredibly meaningful. The volunteers and community truly made a difference."

Optimism and excitement also filled the air in Cherokee, N.C., later in the summer thanks to Toys for Tots' partnership with Christian Appalachian Project. A special summertime distribution delivered 25,000 toys to thousands of children whose families are still facing financial hardships after last year's Hurricane Helene.

Through distributions, like "Kids Summer Funfest," and other special summertime distributions, Toys for Tots' generous supporters prove their unwavering commitment to children facing hardship every day of the year. Filling Santa's boots is no small feat, but if anyone can rise to the challenge, it's the Program's dedicated donors. Every donation helps ensure that no child wakes up to an empty tree, and that the joy of giving isn't just reserved for the winter months.

Celebrate Christmas in July with Toys for Tots and give the gift of hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation by visiting toysfortots . Your donation will make year-round events possible for children in need.

For more information, please visit:

Linkedin

Facebook

Instagram