Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Set For Robust Growth Through 2034, Driven By Promising Pipeline Developments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)"Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034"The Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing disease awareness, rising prevalence, and breakthrough therapies from key pharmaceutical players, including Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Delta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Shandong Simcere-Medgenn Bio-pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, and others.

DelveInsight's "Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment market, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report comprehensively evaluates the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and Neurofibromatosis Type 2 market forecasts through 2034, providing crucial insights for stakeholders in the rare disease therapeutic area.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 market is set for steady growth, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) anticipated from 2024 to 2034. This expansion in the 7MM is further driven by the introduction of innovative therapies such as Brigatinib, REC-2282, and VT3989 , as well as growing awareness and diagnosis, and advancements in genetic testing.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 17K diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 in the 7MM in 2023. Of these, the US accounted for approximately 62% of the cases , EU4 and the UK accounted for around 33%, followed by Japan, which represented nearly 5% . Furthermore, in the US specifically, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 were approximately 10.6 thousand in 2023, with this number anticipated to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 , with approximately 1,400 cases in 2023, followed by the UK with approximately 1,200 cases, and France with nearly 1,100 cases. Furthermore, among the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in the US, the highest cases were observed in adults with approximately 9K as compared to Children and Adolescents with nearly 1,700.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for Neurofibromatosis Type 2, representing a major unmet need in the market. The Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment aims to alleviate disabling symptoms and enhance overall survival, with surgical resection remaining the primary intervention for managing growing tumors, though it poses significant morbidity risks. Radiotherapy is typically avoided due to concerns regarding secondary malignancies and the potential for malignant transformation.

According to the DelveInsight report, the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 therapies pipeline shows promising developments with several novel treatments in clinical development. REC-2282 by Recursion Pharmaceuticals is a CNS-penetrant, orally bioavailable small-molecule pan-HDAC inhibitor in development for Neurofibromatosis Type 2-mutated meningiomas. Demonstrating good tolerability, including long-term dosing, it potentially offers reduced cardiac toxicity compared to existing HDAC inhibitors. In June 2022, the initiation of the Phase II/III POPLAR-Neurofibromatosis Type 2 clinical trial was announced, evaluating REC-2282 for progressive Neurofibromatosis Type 2-mutated meningiomas. The FDA granted Fast Track designation for REC-2282 in October 2021, which also holds Orphan Drug designations from both the FDA and the European Commission.

VT3989 by Vivace Therapeutics has demonstrated efficacy as a monotherapy against tumors reliant on Hippo pathway dysfunction and shows promise in combination with other anti-cancer therapies across various tumor types. In April 2023, Vivace Therapeutics presented initial clinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, with results from a Phase 1 study of this first-in-class TEAD autopalmitoylation inhibitor indicating that VT3989 was well tolerated, yielding durable antitumor responses in patients with advanced malignant mesothelioma and tumors associated with Neurofibromatosis Type 2 mutations.

The Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment market faces significant challenges, with a major market barrier being the limited patient population due to its rarity, which reduces the commercial incentive for pharmaceutical companies to invest in large-scale drug development. This restricts the availability of funding and resources, hindering progress in discovering and advancing novel therapies. Additionally, advances in understanding the molecular biology of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 have illuminated its etiology, revealing several potential molecular targets for therapeutic intervention, particularly concerning central nervous system lesions.

Major players, including Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Delta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Shandong Simcere-Medgenn Bio-pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and AstraZeneca, are all advancing a variety of therapies through robust R&D and strategic collaborations, making the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 therapeutic landscape competitive.

Looking ahead, the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 market is expected to witness continued innovation. Emerging biologically targeted therapies show promise, focusing on the dysfunction of the merlin protein, which is crucial in regulating key intracellular signaling pathways, including VEGF, MEK1/2, and mTOR. As research continues and awareness grows, the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 market is poised for remarkable expansion and therapeutic innovation through 2034, addressing the significant unmet medical needs in this rare genetic disorder.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Neurofibromatosis Type 2

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Neurofibromatosis Type 2

4. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Overview at a Glance

5. Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Disease Background and Overview

6. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Patient Journey

7. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Treatment

11. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Marketed Products

12. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Emerging Therapies

13. Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Neurofibromatosis Type 2

17. KOL Views

18. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Drivers

19. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

