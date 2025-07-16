Blockchain Technology Market To Reach USD 299.54 Billion By 2030, Driven By Increased Enterprise Adoption And Growing Demand For Data Integrity Solutions Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Blockchain Technology Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Blockchain Technology Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the Blockchain Technology Market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from USD 24.46 billion in 2025 to USD 299.54 billion by 2030, registering an impressive CAGR of 65% during the forecast period. The market expansion is tied to rising interest from sectors like finance, healthcare, and logistics, which seek more efficient, secure, and transparent systems for transaction and data management.

The Blockchain Technology Market has rapidly gained momentum as organizations seek secure, transparent, and decentralized systems for data management and transactions. Initially rooted in cryptocurrency systems like Bitcoin, blockchain has expanded into various industries, including banking, healthcare, logistics, retail, and government services.

Key Market Trends in the Blockchain Technology Market

Rising Enterprise Adoption Across Sectors : Businesses across industries, particularly BFSI, healthcare, logistics, and retail are increasingly integrating blockchain to improve transaction transparency, reduce fraud, and streamline operations. The demand for tamper-proof records and decentralized workflows continues to accelerate use cases in digital identity, payments, and contract management.

Increased Focus on Smart Contracts : Smart contracts are gaining momentum as organizations look for self-executing agreements with minimized need for intermediaries. These are being adopted in areas like insurance claims, supply agreements, and lending, especially within the financial sector.

Growth in Government-Led Initiatives : Several governments globally are piloting or deploying blockchain for public record management, land registries, identity verification, and digital currency systems. Public sector interest is fueling long-term investment and creating regulatory clarity that supports market development.

Expansion of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) : Cloud providers such as IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services are offering BaaS platforms, allowing businesses to deploy blockchain applications without complex infrastructure management. This trend is making blockchain accessible to smaller firms and non-tech industries.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Public: Open networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum that allow anyone to participate in the consensus process. These are widely used in cryptocurrency and decentralized applications.

Private: Restricted networks operated by a single entity or consortium, offering better control and privacy. Commonly used in enterprise deployments.

Consortium: Partially decentralized networks managed by a group of organizations. These models are popular in banking, trade finance, and supply chain sectors.

By Component

Platform / Solution: These include standalone blockchain platforms and frameworks deployed by enterprises for specific applications. They provide essential infrastructure for data validation, consensus, and record management.

Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS): Cloud-based blockchain tools and services that allow organizations to build, host, and manage blockchain apps easily without needing to develop their own infrastructure.

By Application

Payments and Remittances: Used to streamline cross-border payments, reduce transaction costs, and improve processing speed.

Smart Contracts: Self-executing agreements coded directly into the blockchain, eliminating intermediaries in areas like insurance and real estate.

Digital Identity and Credentialing: Ensures secure identity management, supporting applications in e-governance, healthcare, and banking.

Internet-of-Things (IoT) Integration: Enables decentralized device communication and secure data logging for IoT networks.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises: Lead the market in terms of investment and implementation, leveraging blockchain for complex workflows, compliance, and customer-facing systems.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Increasingly exploring blockchain for cost-effective solutions in digital payments, identity, and document validation.

By End User

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance): This sector leads blockchain adoption globally, using it for fraud prevention, identity verification, faster settlements, cross-border payments, and smart contract implementation. Blockchain helps financial institutions reduce operational risks while improving compliance and auditability.

Transport and Logistics : Companies in logistics are leveraging blockchain for real-time tracking, inventory visibility, and documentation automation. The technology enhances transparency across supply chains and helps reduce delays caused by paperwork and manual checks.

Energy and Utilities : Blockchain is being utilized for peer-to-peer energy trading, grid management, and renewable energy certificate tracking. It supports decentralized energy systems and improves transaction accuracy between producers and consumers.

By Geography

North America : North America currently dominates the blockchain technology market, driven by early adoption, strong digital infrastructure, and a high concentration of blockchain solution providers. The United States leads in enterprise deployment, innovation in financial services, and blockchain-based pilot programs in healthcare and government.

Europe : Europe is witnessing steady growth in blockchain implementation, supported by the European Union's regulatory clarity and funding for blockchain innovation. Sectors such as trade finance, supply chain, and public sector services are driving adoption, especially in countries like Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by large-scale initiatives in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Government-led digital transformation efforts, investment in blockchain startups, and increasing demand from BFSI and retail sectors are key contributors to regional growth.

Key Players in the Blockchain Technology Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc. A key cloud provider offering blockchain templates and managed services that help developers and enterprises rapidly deploy and run scalable blockchain applications. AWS's offerings simplify the infrastructure burden for businesses entering the blockchain ecosystem

Microsoft Corporation Through its Azure platform, Microsoft delivers Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions, enabling enterprises to build, test, and manage blockchain applications via a flexible, cloud-based environment. Microsoft features prominently across multiple blockchain sectors including finance, supply chain, and IoT.

IBM Corporation IBM offers comprehensive enterprise-grade blockchain solutions with its IBM Blockchain platform and Hyperledger Fabric deployments. Its services focus on areas like supply chain, cross-industry data exchange, and DeFi use cases. According to Mordor Intelligence, IBM is a recurring presence among top providers across manufacturing, energy, telecom, and retail blockchain deployments.

Oracle Corporation Oracle extends blockchain functionality via its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and blockchain tables feature in Oracle 21c, targeting secure and immutable transactional records. It enables business data to be recorded transparently and immutably, reinforcing Oracle's position in enterprise blockchain solutions.

Conclusion

The blockchain technology market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by increasing demand for secure and transparent systems across industries. As enterprises move toward digital transformation, blockchain offers a compelling solution to manage transactions, identities, and data with enhanced efficiency and trust. While BFSI continues to lead adoption, other sectors such as healthcare, logistics, and public services are rapidly catching up.

For more information:

Industry Related Reports

Blockchain In Telecom Market: The report analyzes trends and growth in Blockchain in the Telecommunication Market. It segments the market by application including identity management, payment and billing, smart contracts, connectivity provisioning and geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Market size and forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD) for each segment.

Blockchain in Retail Market: The report provides the forecast and market size for the Global Blockchain in Retail Market. It is segmented by application, including compliance management, smart contracts, supply chain and inventory management, transaction management, automated customer service, and identity management. The market is also segmented by geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Get More Insights:

Blockchain Supply Chain Market: The Blockchain Supply Chain Market report segments the industry by application (including payment and settlement, product traceability, counterfeit detection, and others), by industry vertical (such as retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and more), by component (platform and services), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions).

About Mordor Intelligence: Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact: ...