Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova Announces Strategic Partnership Between Fintech And Messaging App

MENAFN - GetNews) British fintech company Sends has launched a new project in partnership with Sends Messenger to bring seamless payment solutions directly into everyday chat. Imagine booking a table and paying the deposit-all within the same messaging app.

Alona Shevtsova, Director and CEO of the British fintech company Sends , announced the first stage of the project in collaboration with Sends Messenger. Teams plan to integrate payment functionality directly into the messaging app. The initiative, developed in partnership with Sends Messenger, aims to redefine how users across the UK, Europe, Ukraine, and beyond interact with digital payments in everyday conversations.

This solution will help users carry out seamless financial transactions-such as booking services or transferring money-without ever leaving the chat interface. For example, a customer will have a possibility to book a table at a restaurant through Sends Messenger and instantly pay the deposit within the same conversation.







“We believe in simplifying finance,” said Alona Shevtsova , CEO of Sends.“By embedding payments into messaging platforms, we're not just offering convenience-we're reshaping how people engage with fintech in their daily lives.”

Headquartered in the UK with operational ties to Poland and Ukraine, Sends is committed to providing fast, secure, and transparent payment solutions that comply with strict AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations. The company continues to expand its reach across Europe and Eastern markets.

It is worth mentioning that in July 2025, Sends successfully launched its major project – digital card issuance for both personal and business accounts. Now, all Sends users can order a virtual card directly linked to their account. These cards are fully compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing clients to make secure payments using their smartphones or smartwatches.

Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048).

