Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova Announces Strategic Partnership Between Fintech And Messaging App
Alona Shevtsova, Director and CEO of the British fintech company Sends , announced the first stage of the project in collaboration with Sends Messenger. Teams plan to integrate payment functionality directly into the messaging app. The initiative, developed in partnership with Sends Messenger, aims to redefine how users across the UK, Europe, Ukraine, and beyond interact with digital payments in everyday conversations.
This solution will help users carry out seamless financial transactions-such as booking services or transferring money-without ever leaving the chat interface. For example, a customer will have a possibility to book a table at a restaurant through Sends Messenger and instantly pay the deposit within the same conversation.
“We believe in simplifying finance,” said Alona Shevtsova , CEO of Sends.“By embedding payments into messaging platforms, we're not just offering convenience-we're reshaping how people engage with fintech in their daily lives.”
Headquartered in the UK with operational ties to Poland and Ukraine, Sends is committed to providing fast, secure, and transparent payment solutions that comply with strict AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations. The company continues to expand its reach across Europe and Eastern markets.
It is worth mentioning that in July 2025, Sends successfully launched its major project – digital card issuance for both personal and business accounts. Now, all Sends users can order a virtual card directly linked to their account. These cards are fully compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing clients to make secure payments using their smartphones or smartwatches.
Contact Information
For media inquiries or support, contact: ... | ...
Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048).
Marketing Department contacts: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment