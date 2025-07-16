When Yellowstone Was The Frontier: One Man Fought To Build, Protect And Reimagine West Yellowstone As A Destination Town At The Doorstep Of Yellowstone

MENAFN - GetNews)



From a Dirt-Poor Farm in Idaho to the Beating Civic Heart of Montana's Most Famous Gateway Town

In a time when legacy is measured in digital footprints, Clyde Seely offers something richer and rarer: a life lived with grit, purpose, and a reverence for community. His memoir, Opportunity Knocked in Yellowstone: How an Idaho Farm Boy Became a Builder and Advocate of West Yellowstone, Montana , is more than a story-it is a living portrait of what it means to build not only businesses, but a town, a reputation, and a future.

Available now on Amazon , this extraordinary book is a stirring reminder that the American Dream still lives-not on Wall Street, but on the edge of Yellowstone National Park, where snow still falls deep, and faith runs deeper.

When Opportunity Knocked, Clyde Opened the Door Wide.

Born into a world where work came before rest and progress meant persistence, Clyde Seely grew up on a modest Idaho farm. In 1965, he arrived in West Yellowstone as a young teacher- wide-eyed and broke, with no idea he would soon become one of the town's most vital visionaries, advocates, and storytellers.

With compassion and candor, Opportunity Knocked in Yellowstone recounts how Seely purchased Three Bear Lodge (where he had once done laundry as a teen), revolutionized the winter tourism economy, helped preserve winter access to Yellowstone by snowmobile during environmental and legislative battles, and played a critical leadership role during the devastating 1988 wildfires.

Each chapter-named "Pebbles"-acts as a ripple in the pond of Seely's journey, symbolizing the people and events that shaped him, and the waves of good he, in turn, created for West Yellowstone.

What Critics Are Saying

“A masterpiece of United States history, told through an oftentimes overlooked lens...

A family story, a town story, a Yellowstone story.”

- Pacific Book Review

“Inspirational... keeps his story positive and sincere, even while dealing with trauma and adversity.”

- The US Review of Books

What Makes This Memoir Unforgettable?

● A Deeply American Story – Not just about making it for himself but helping others do the same, along the way.

● Yellowstone Like You've Never Seen It – Through the eyes of a man who introduced snowmobiles in the park and fought to keep it open and accessible to all.

● Heart, Humor, and History – Written with a storyteller's grace and a statesman's insight.

● More Than a Memoir – It's a blueprint for resilience, vision, and civic courage.

Whether you're a lover of American history, a seeker of inspiration, or simply someone who's stood on the edge of Yellowstone and felt its pull-this book is for you. Opportunity Knocked in Yellowstone is now available on Amazon in print and digital editions. Add it to your shelf. Gift it to a leader. Share it with someone who dreams of making a difference.

About the Author

After earning his degree, Clyde Seely arrived in West Yellowstone to teach-and never left. With his wife Linda by his side, he transformed a small summer-only lodge into a regional year-round landmark, launched new businesses, advocated for sustainable access to Yellowstone, and served on countless boards and committees. He is a proud inductee of the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame, but his proudest accomplishments are rooted in family and faith.

Today, Clyde remains a driving force in West Yellowstone-still planting seeds, still casting pebbles, still believing in tomorrow. To learn more about his work and legacy, visit threebearlodge and clydeseely .

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press partners with storytellers whose voices shape hearts and communities. Focused on authenticity, inspiration, and reach, ATP champions work that deserve a seat at every bookshelf. Through ATP's support, authors like Clyde Seely bring their lived experiences to readers who crave more than just stories-they seek truth, legacy, and hope.