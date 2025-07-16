Small Town. Big Secrets. A Gripping Southern Noir That Leaves No One Unscathed. T. Bradford Hurdle Unleashes A Taut, Twisting Murder Mystery In Eden's Edge

Eden's Edge, NC - On a sultry morning in June 1951, the sleepy Southern town of Eden's Edge awakens to a horrifying discovery-and the riveting mystery that follows will keep readers hooked until the final, shattering revelation. In Eden's Edge, acclaimed author T. Bradford Hurdle invites readers on a haunting journey into the heart of darkness hidden beneath a town's pristine surface.

When Lisanne Walters stumbles upon the brutalized corpse of Jared Michaels, a scion of one of Eden's Edge's most respected families, the town is shaken-but the silence is louder than outrage. The local authorities call in SBI Detective Donovan Wolf, a determined investigator whose presence soon disrupts the town's tightly wound facade.

What Wolf uncovers is a community cloaked in secrets, riddled with suspicion, and suffocating under the weight of religious zealotry. Though suspects abound, every lead crumbles under scrutiny. As false trails and buried truths collide, Wolf must battle not only a cunning murderer but his own spiraling doubts.

“Eden's Edge is more than a murder mystery-it's a Southern gothic exploration of repression, morality, and justice,” says Hurdle.“This book asks what people are willing to hide to protect the illusion of virtue-and what happens when that illusion is shattered.”

As the case reaches its harrowing climax, Wolf comes face to face with the killer in a deadly confrontation that could either unmask a murderer-or silence the truth forever.

Key Highlights of Eden's Edge:



A chilling mystery steeped in 1950s Southern atmosphere

A richly drawn cast of characters, each with something to hide

Themes of morality, justice, and the danger of blind faith A detective's struggle against both external threats and internal demons

Eden's Edge is a must-read for fans of psychological thrillers, Southern noir, and tightly woven crime fiction in the tradition of True Detective and In the Heat of the Night.

Now available in paperback and eBook at major retailers.

About the Author:

T. Bradford Hurdle is a master of character-driven mystery and atmospheric suspense. Known for his sharp prose and ability to peel back the layers of human behavior, Hurdle crafts stories that stay with readers long after the final page. Eden's Edge is his latest-and perhaps most chilling-work to date.