New Book Sheds Light On The Dual Life Of Pastors And Why Congregations Can't Afford To Ignore It

Grand Rapids, MI - The Pastor and the Person: What Every Congregation Should Know About the Person Behind the Pulpit is the groundbreaking new release by Pastor Murry that is flipping the script on how we view pastoral leadership. Published through Polished Perspective Publishing House, this timely and thought-provoking book pulls back the collar to reveal the full humanity of clergy - the man behind the message, the soul behind the sermon.

With wisdom drawn from lived experience and spiritual insight, Pastor Murry invites readers to confront a sobering truth: the pulpit is powerful, but pastors are people. People with histories, habits, hurts, and hopes that don't magically disappear when the robe goes on. Through vulnerable storytelling and bold declarations, this #1 Bestselling book urges congregations to do more than honor the title - to truly understand the man who carries it.

“Church folks love the Pastor but neglect the Person. This book bridges that dangerous gap.”

With a perfect balance of pastoral authority and personal candor, Pastor Murry breaks the silence surrounding:



The emotional toll of spiritual leadership

The hidden pressures that come with being“on” all the time

The struggle to reconcile calling with personal healing What every member should know before they“vote him in” or“talk him out”



About the Author:

Pastor Murry is a respected faith leader known for his raw honesty, shepherd's heart, and no-nonsense wisdom. With decades of ministry under his belt, he has mentored leaders, built communities, and challenged traditional narratives around pastoral care. The Pastor and the Person is his soul-stirring debut - a call to compassion, accountability, and understanding within the church. He serves as the Senior Pastor of New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Warren, Michigan. He and his wife, Charon, are the proud parents of five daughters and one son.

Where to Buy: The Pastor and the Person is available now on Amazon .