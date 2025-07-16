Certified Engineering Inc. Emerges As One Of California's Most Trusted Engineering Firms Under The Leadership Of Erik Khanbabaian

MENAFN - GetNews)Certified Engineering Inc. ( ), a premier provider of civil and structural engineering services, is proud to be recognized as one of Southern California's most trusted and client-focused engineering firms. Known for its accuracy, reliability, and responsive service, the company has become a go-to partner for contractors, developers, architects, and homeowners throughout the region.

Leading the company is founder and owner Erik Khanbabaian, a highly regarded professional in the field with a strong reputation for delivering results and building lasting client relationships. His leadership philosophy centers on transparency, technical precision, and treating each project with the same care as if it were his own.

“At Certified Engineering, our work goes beyond blueprints - it's about trust,” said Khanbabaian.“We've built our reputation by doing the right thing, communicating clearly, and standing by our clients from start to finish. That's why so many of them come back to us again and again.”

Certified Engineering Inc. offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

. Structural and civil engineering design

. Grading, drainage, and hillside reports

. Seismic retrofitting and foundation reinforcement

. ADA compliance and accessibility plans

. Permit acquisition and construction support

Licensed, bonded, and fully insured, the firm serves Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino, and neighboring areas. Whether managing complex city permitting or preparing detailed structural plans, Certified Engineering Inc. is trusted for delivering on time, within scope, and with full compliance.

Clients routinely cite the firm's consistent communication, fast turnaround, and dependable guidance as key reasons for their continued loyalty.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit