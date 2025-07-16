403
Qatari Tourism Officials Tour Jordan Museum, Praise Its Cultural Display
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 16 (Petra) – Qatari tourism officials, led by Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji and CEO of Visit Qatar Abdulaziz Al-Mawlawi, visited the Jordan Museum on Wednesday as part of their official visit to the Kingdom at the invitation of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Minister of Tourism Lina Annab accompanied the delegation during the visit, where Director General of the Jordan Museum, Ihab Amareen, delivered a comprehensive briefing on the museum's collections and exhibits.
Al-Kharji and members of the delegation expressed their deep admiration for the museum's advanced standards and innovative exhibition techniques, which offer visitors a rich cultural and educational experience, narrating the story of Jordan's creativity and history in a modern and engaging way.
The delegation toured the museum's galleries, exploring key milestones in Jordan's history from prehistoric times to the modern era through interactive and contemporary displays that highlight the evolution of human civilization on Jordanian soil.
