403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Tourism Chief Visits Royal Academy Of Culinary Arts In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 16 (Petra) – Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, and members of the official Qatari delegation visited the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts in Amman on Wednesday as part of their official visit to the Kingdom organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Tourism Minister Lina Annab accompanied the delegation during their tour of the academy's facilities, where they were briefed on its academic and applied programs specializing in culinary arts and hospitality management. The tour also highlighted the academy's role in training qualified professionals to meet the evolving needs of the tourism and hospitality sector according to the highest international standards.
Minister Annab emphasized that the visit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise, particularly in tourism education and practical training, to support the development of the tourism sector in both countries.
For his part, Al-Kharji expressed admiration for the academy and its programs, describing it as a leading model in preparing human capital for the tourism industry. He underscored the importance of supporting training initiatives and building professional capacity.
The visit is part of a broader field program by the Qatari delegation to explore key tourism sites and initiatives aimed at deepening strategic cooperation between Jordan and Qatar in tourism and hospitality.
Amman, July 16 (Petra) – Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, and members of the official Qatari delegation visited the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts in Amman on Wednesday as part of their official visit to the Kingdom organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Tourism Minister Lina Annab accompanied the delegation during their tour of the academy's facilities, where they were briefed on its academic and applied programs specializing in culinary arts and hospitality management. The tour also highlighted the academy's role in training qualified professionals to meet the evolving needs of the tourism and hospitality sector according to the highest international standards.
Minister Annab emphasized that the visit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise, particularly in tourism education and practical training, to support the development of the tourism sector in both countries.
For his part, Al-Kharji expressed admiration for the academy and its programs, describing it as a leading model in preparing human capital for the tourism industry. He underscored the importance of supporting training initiatives and building professional capacity.
The visit is part of a broader field program by the Qatari delegation to explore key tourism sites and initiatives aimed at deepening strategic cooperation between Jordan and Qatar in tourism and hospitality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment