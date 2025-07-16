Prime Minister And Kellogg Discussed Defense Cooperation And Sanctions Policy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Government portal .

Denys Shmyhal thanked Donald Trump for his decision to sell NATO countries weapons that are critical for Ukraine, in particular Patriot systems and missiles.

He noted that Ukraine is committed to further deepening defense cooperation with the United States, especially in the area of strengthening air defense.

In addition, the acting Prime Minister emphasized Ukraine's interest in developing joint production with the US and further cooperation in the procurement of defense weapons together with Europe.

A separate topic of the meeting was the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

“We must deal a truly painful blow to the russian economy. We are counting on the leadership of the United States in further achieving a sustainable and just peace,” Shmyhal emphasized and thanked Kellogg for his personal contribution and facilitation of the negotiation process.

