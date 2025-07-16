Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister And Kellogg Discussed Defense Cooperation And Sanctions Policy

Prime Minister And Kellogg Discussed Defense Cooperation And Sanctions Policy


2025-07-16 07:08:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Government portal .

Denys Shmyhal thanked Donald Trump for his decision to sell NATO countries weapons that are critical for Ukraine, in particular Patriot systems and missiles.

He noted that Ukraine is committed to further deepening defense cooperation with the United States, especially in the area of strengthening air defense.

In addition, the acting Prime Minister emphasized Ukraine's interest in developing joint production with the US and further cooperation in the procurement of defense weapons together with Europe.

A separate topic of the meeting was the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

“We must deal a truly painful blow to the russian economy. We are counting on the leadership of the United States in further achieving a sustainable and just peace,” Shmyhal emphasized and thanked Kellogg for his personal contribution and facilitation of the negotiation process.

Read also: How decentralized procurement in AFU changing war game

As reported by Ukrinform, during meetings with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Kyiv, the Ukrainian party discussed creating of a comprehensive“air shield” over Ukraine , the purchase and expansion of weapons production, as well as joint actions to compel Russia to peace.

Photo: gov

MENAFN16072025000193011044ID1109811083

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search