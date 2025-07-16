Co-Chair Of The Congressional Ukrainian Caucus Calls On Republicans To Speed Up Adoption Of New Sanctions Against Russia
“Relieved that shipment of critical defensive weapons to Ukraine has been renewed - including lifesaving air defensive systems,” Marcy Kaptur stated.
In this regard, she stressed that the aggression of the "murderous dictator" Putin must have consequences. Therefore, according to her, the U.S. authorities must use all means at their disposal to end this war, including passing a bill through Congress with new restrictions against Russia and the countries that support it.
“The GOP must take swift action to hold a vote on Russia Sanctions, which has overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate and is long past due,” the Congresswoman stressed.Read also: Pro-Russian hacker group targeting Ukraine and allies dismantled in Europe
As reported by Ukrinform, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill in April that would impose devastating sanctions against the Kremlin, as well as tariffs of up to 500% on imports from any country that buys oil, gas, or uranium from Russia. The document has already been co-sponsored by 85 senators from the 100-member the U.S. House of Representatives. In addition, most lawmakers in the House of Representatives are also ready to vote for this bill.
However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he would refrain from pushing the new sanctions package after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to act independentl .
Photo: Representative Marcy Kaptur / Facebook
