112 Clashes On The Frontline, Enemy Makes 36 Attempts To Break Through Ukrainian Defense In The Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, referring to the up-to-date information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10 p.m. on July 16, 2025.

"In total, there have been 112 combat clashes since the beginning of this day. Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 46 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 63 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,292 loitering munitions and carried out 4,140 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the publication notes.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 11 assaults by the occupiers in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors since the beginning of the day, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the enemy has stormed the positions of our units ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Stroivka, and toward Kudiivka, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the aggressor carried out offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks.

In the Lyman sector , Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Serebrianka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Russians bombard refrigerator manufacturing plant in Vinnytsia

Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Siversk sector . The occupiers attempted to advance in the area of Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians launched six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. The Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 36 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Dobropillia.

According to preliminary data, 207 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 129 of them died. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, three vehicles, 11 motorcycles, 32 UAVs, a mortar, and a UAV control antenna; a tank, a mortar, four guns, three personnel shelters, and an occupiers' UAV control point were damaged.

Multiple casualties reported as Russians drop bomb on Dobropillia in Donetsk region

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy made 12 attempts to break through the defenses of the AFU in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Myrne, Vilne Pole, and Zelenе Pole. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

No significant changes have occurred in other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army in Zaporizhzhia is trying to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka and Kamianske .

