Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mykolaiv RMA Denied Reports Of Man Being Injured In Koblevo Due To Mine Explosion

Mykolaiv RMA Denied Reports Of Man Being Injured In Koblevo Due To Mine Explosion


2025-07-16 07:08:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, according to Ukrinform.

“There were no casualties as a result of the detonation of the explosive device. The man was injured in an incident unrelated to the explosion,” the post said.

Read also: Russians shelled three communities in Sumy Region, killing one man

It is noted that the preliminary cause of the detonation on the coast was a wild animal.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was injured in Koblevo, Mykolaiv region, as a result of a mine detonation on the coast

Illustrative photo

MENAFN16072025000193011044ID1109811079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search