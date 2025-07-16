Mykolaiv RMA Denied Reports Of Man Being Injured In Koblevo Due To Mine Explosion
“There were no casualties as a result of the detonation of the explosive device. The man was injured in an incident unrelated to the explosion,” the post said.Read also: Russians shelled three communities in Sumy Region, killing one man
It is noted that the preliminary cause of the detonation on the coast was a wild animal.
As reported by Ukrinform, a man was injured in Koblevo, Mykolaiv region, as a result of a mine detonation on the coast
Illustrative photo
