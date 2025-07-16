Mykolaiv RMA Denied Reports Of Man Being Injured In Koblevo Due To Mine Explosion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, according to Ukrinform.

“There were no casualties as a result of the detonation of the explosive device. The man was injured in an incident unrelated to the explosion,” the post said.

It is noted that the preliminary cause of the detonation on the coast was a wild animal.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was injured in Koblevo, Mykolaiv region, as a result of a mine detonation on the coast

