Tier One Silver Extends LIFE Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) -(TSXV: TSLV) (OTCQB: TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the targeted closing of its listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") offering (the "Offering") previously announced on June 23, 2025 (the "Offering"). All terms remain unchanged with the closing of the Offering now targeted for on or about August 5, 2025, subject to the receipt of investor documentation and funds, and customary post-completion TSXV approval.

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success.

