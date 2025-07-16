IVOSKIN And Korean Female Scientist With Atopic Dermatitis Develops Derma Skincare Solution

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - IVOSKIN, a science-driven skincare brand, officially launched its "Intensive Cica Repair Cream" in January, targeting inflammation and skin barrier damage - two primary concerns for individuals with atopic dermatitis and sensitive skin conditions. The cream was developed with a medically informed process, led by Eunbi Ko, a biomedical researcher trained at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).







Ko, who previously focused on cancer-related medical devices at KAIST, has personally battled severe atopic dermatitis since childhood. Disillusioned by the lack of efficacy in conventional skincare products, she began formulating her own solution grounded in dermatological science.

"I realized that if I wanted a truly effective cream, I had to create it myself. I didn't want to rely on marketing hype-I wanted a product backed by real skin science," said the scientist, Eunbi Ko.







Ko, who is also a founder of IVOSKIN, studied key international dermatology journals such as Frontiers in Medicine and JAAD (Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology), identifying that the common pathological mechanism of chronic skin conditions-including atopic dermatitis, acne, and contact dermatitis-is skin barrier damage followed by inflammatory response.

Citing the review by Chovatiya and Hebert (2025), Ko notes the importance of moisturization and barrier repair in long-term management of such skin concerns.

Based on this research, IVOSKIN's formulation strategy includes:



Anti-inflammatory ingredients : Centella Asiatica (Gotu Kola extract), madecassoside, etc.

Barrier-repairing ingredients : Ceramide NP, panthenol, fatty acids, etc. A low-irritation, pH- balanced texture , suitable for sensitive skin

The IVOSKIN research team invested over 35,000 hours in formulation development and testing. Dozens of sample combinations were developed, and repeated quantitative evaluations were conducted on irritation response, inflammatory markers, and moisture retention to refine a prescription effective for sensitive skin. Through iterative trials, the final formula was optimized for those with sensitive or compromised skin barriers.







Experiment result led by IVOSKIN research team

With over 85% naturally derived ingredients, the cream contains a proprietary botanical complex clinically shown to reduce inflammatory markers, such as IL-1 and IL-8, while alleviating symptoms like erythema, dryness, and itching in eczema and atopic skin patients suffering from a damaged skin barrier.

Since its launch, "Intensive Cica Repair Cream" has received favorable consumer reviews for its calming effect, fast absorptions, non-sticky texture, and safe usability even for sensitive skin.







Image presented by IVOSKIN

Ko, founder of IVOSKIN, commented on the brand identity, stating, "We prioritize science over sentiment, and function over marketing," and added, "Our mission is to provide truly effective products for sensitive skin, guided by evidence-based formulation and clinical standards."

