Pelangio Exploration Announces Drone Survey Underway At Manfo And Nkosuo

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) -) is pleased to announce that a high-resolution UAV aeromagnetic survey is currently underway. The 900 line-kilometer 50 meter-spaced survey will cover all current exploration targets from the northern end of Manfo to the southern end of Nkosuo. The survey results should greatly assist in geological and structural interpretation and the refinement and ranking of targets for drill testing over the combined projects. The survey has progressed well and is approximately 45% completed.

"The launch of our high-resolution drone survey marks an exciting step forward in unlocking the full potential of the Nkosuo Mining Lease and the broader Manfo project area," commented Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO. "Nkosuo's geological continuity with Manfo and its multiple mineralized trends position it as a transformative extension that could significantly enhance the total resource potential of the unified corridor. Additionally, we are nearing completion of the announced Mineral Resource Estimate update for the Manfo project and are on track for its release this quarter."







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Thomson, P.Geo. (Ontario, #0191), Senior Vice-President, Exploration and Director, is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Thomson approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores prospective land packages located in world-class gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 106 km2 Manfo property, the site of eight near-surface gold discoveries, and the 280 km2 Obuasi property, located on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine1, as well as the 100% optioned Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property.

1. The results of exploration or mineral resources on an adjacent property are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Pelangio's property

For additional information, please visit our website at , or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

T: 905-336-3828 // E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements or information appear in a number of places and can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information include statements regarding the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of the Nkosuo Project, the planned work programs, the Company's strategy of acquiring large land packages in areas of sizeable gold mineralization, the Company's plans to follow-up on previous work, and the Company's exploration plans. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, we have made numerous assumptions, including assumptions about the state of the equity markets. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Such risks include the changes in equity markets, share price volatility, volatility of global and local economic climate, inability to obtain necessary approvals or permits in Ghana including a forest entry permit, gold price volatility, political developments in Ghana, and Canada, increases in costs, exchange rate fluctuations, speculative nature of gold exploration, including the risk that favourable exploration results may not be obtained, and other risks involved in the gold exploration industry. See the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statement and information. There can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements or information. We undertake no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Pelangio Exploration Inc.