Titan Logix Corp. Reports Its Fiscal 2025 Q3 And YTD Financial Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces its interim results for the three- and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2025. "We are on track to begin field trials of our new product line for the refined petroleum market by the end of the fiscal year," says Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan. "This will be a key enabler for our growth into new markets by delivering innovative technology with a proven track record." The upcoming launch of our new product line, designed to meet specific customer needs in the refined fuels market, will drive new pilot trial and sales opportunities. Notably, the Company achieved CSA certification on its new FINCH display in the third quarter, and we are on track to begin field trials of the new product line by the end of the fourth fiscal quarter. This product, based on our proven TD-series platform, offers several key differentiators:

Reliable overfill protection and rack control, giving refined petroleum fleets flexibility in rack, and non-rack loading environments.

Enhanced safety and efficiency, displaying highly accurate liquid level measurement with improved performance over previous generation TD-series products. A compelling value proposition for fleet operators through integration with Titan's cloud-connected digital strategy. In parallel, Titan continued onboarding key dealer and OEM accounts into its Titan Install mobile application and Titan Portal back-office platform. These tools have been praised by channel partners for their intuitive design, ease of use, and modern capabilities. Our digital strategy remains a core differentiator, strengthening Titan's market position. YTD & Q3 FISCAL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 were consistent with fiscal 2024 with only a modest decrease of $46 or 1% to $5,145 compared to $5,191 for the same period in fiscal 2024. However, revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased by $436 or 23% to $1,489 compared to $1,926 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, as the uncertainty and threat of tariffs on sales to the Company's US market continued to have a negative impact in the current quarter.

Gross Profit through the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased slightly by $29 to $2,635 or 51% of revenues compared to $2,606 or 50% of revenues in the comparative period. The increase in Gross Profit resulted from lower key manufacturing input costs and stronger US dollar when compared to the same period in fiscal 2024. Gross Profit decreased by $296 to $708 or 48% of revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1,004 or 52% of revenue in the same quarter of fiscal 2024 due mainly to reduced revenue volumes.

The performance of the CORE business, measured by Operating EBITDA(1), has increased by 22% through the first nine months of the fiscal 2025 to $968, compared to $792 through same period in fiscal 2024. Operating EBITDA(1) declined by $327 or 80% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 however, with reported Operating EBITDA of $83 compared to $410 in the same period of fiscal 2024, a direct result of the reduced volume experienced in the third fiscal quarter compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Product research and development expenses increased by $201 to $999 in the current fiscal 2025 year compared to $798 in the same period of fiscal 2024, with the third quarter product research and development expenses increasing by $82 to $368 in the current fiscal quarter compared to $285 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The expenses incurred support the Company's diversification and growth into new markets. The Company's net loss has improved by $153 to a net loss of $225 in the current fiscal year compared to a net loss of $378 in the same period of fiscal 2024, this decrease resulted from lower unrealized losses on marketable securities in the current year. The Company's net loss in the third quarter increased by $202 to a net loss of $421 compared to a net loss of $202 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 due mainly to the current period reduction in volume experienced. Financial Highlights Summary



Three months ended Nine months ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ $ $ $ Revenue 1,489 1,926 5,145 5,191 Cost of sales (782) (922) (2,510) (2,584) Gross profit 708 1,004 2,635 2,606 Gross margin (%) 48% 52% 51% 50% Operating EBITDA (1) 83 410 968 892 Product research and development expenses (1) (368) (285) (999) (798) EBITDA (1) (285) 125 (31) 93 Net loss (421) (218) (225) (378) EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)

Financial Position As at May 31, 2025 As at August 31, 2024 Working capital $ 15,345 $ 14,139 Total assets $ 18,602 $ 19,022 Long-term liabilities $ 494 $ 600 Total equity $ 17,171 $ 17,502



(1) See Non-IFRS measures below.

The Company's unaudited, condensed, consolidated interim financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the three- and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2025, are available on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website, .

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company uses certain measures in this MD&A that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and thus are prohibited from being disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. These measures, which are derived from information reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, may not be consistent with similar measures presented and disclosed by other reporting issuers. However, management believes that this information provides increased insight into the Company's strategic plan to address the broader mobile liquid markets. Readers are cautioned that these Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the Company's EBITDA and Operating EBITDA to the Operating income (loss) before other items per the interim consolidated financial statements for the periods presented:

Fiscal Period Ended Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Operating income (loss) before other items (388) 2 (416) (245) Add: Depreciation and amortization 96 99 289 283 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation 7 24 96 55 EBITDA (285) 125 (31) 93 Add: Product research and development expenses (1) 368 285 999 798 Operating EBITDA 83 410 968 892

The table below, removes the recurring engineering expenses from the total to isolate the product research and development expenses excluded in Management's calculation of Operating EBITDA:

Fiscal Period Ended Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Engineering, product research and development expenses (396) (333) (1,088) (949) Less: Recurring engineering expenses 28 47 88 150 Product research and development expenses (368) (285) (999) (798)



(1) A detailed definition of these Non-IFRS measures can be reviewed in the Company's MD&A

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the actual performance of the Company is subject to many risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2024, which is available at . In addition, the occurrence of pandemics, such as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in any of the areas in which the Company, its customers or its suppliers operate could cause interruptions in the Company's operations. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters, or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any time, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law

Contact Information:

Nick Forbes

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: (403) 561-8095

Email: ...



