Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


UN Envoy Condemns Israeli Occupation Violations Of Syrian Territory


2025-07-16 07:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 16 (KUNA) -- United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Wednesday strongly condemned the escalation of Israeli occupation airstrikes on Syrian territory including in central Damascus and on official buildings calling on Israeli occupation to immediately cease all violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from any unilateral measures that further exacerbate the conflict.
Pedersen also expressed, in a statement, deep concern over the ongoing escalation of violence in (Suweida) governorate a Druze-majority area, which has so far claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians as well as interim authority forces and local armed groups in addition to injuring and displacing many more.
Pedersen fully echoed the statement of the Secretary-General earlier today adding that he had mobilised all available channels to address this unfolding situation and that his team is actively engaged on the ground in Damascus reaching out to all parties.
The Special Envoy reiterated the call of the Secretary-General to the interim authorities and local stakeholders to immediately de-escalate protect civilians restore calm return to dialogue and prevent further incitement.
He also took note of ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire and expressed hope that these efforts would translate into genuine and lasting de-escalation on the ground involving all sides and stakeholders.
Pedersen further urged the interim authorities to investigate transparently and hold to account those responsible for violations.
He reaffirmed the importance of facilitating a credible orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria based on the tenets of independence sovereignty and territorial integrity and in line with the key principles of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).
The Special Envoy continued to appeal to the Syrian interim authorities and all Syrian stakeholders to build a foundation of political consensus that could serve as a stabilizing factor reflective of the unity and diversity of the country and all its components urging all parties to respect these principles and refrain from any action that could jeopardize these objectives. (end)
