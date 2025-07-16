403
Attacks On Oilfields In Kurdistan Cut Output By 200,000 Bpd
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, July 16 (KUNA) -- The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) declared on Wednesday that the recent drone attacks on oilfields in Kurdistan reduced production by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).
In a statement, the association condemned the attacks that took place yesterday and today, saying they threaten the lives and safety of the workforce.
In the wake of the assaults, workers are assessing damage at the facilities, and all APIKUR firms announced the suspension of output as a precautionary step.
The association called on the governments of Iraq and Kurdistan to take additional measures to ensure the safety and security of personnel and oil facilities, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, Kurdistan's ministry of natural resources expressed concern over this act, deploring the attacks and affirming that they are direct danger on the lives of workers and citizens.
"We renew call for all parties concerned in the federal government, and the international community to intervene to protect the lives of citizens and workers, and prevent further attacks on energy sector," the ministry affirmed in a statement.
The ministry called on the government to urgently take action to stop this escalation. (Pickup previous)
