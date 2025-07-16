Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Attacks On Oilfields In Kurdistan Cut Output By 200,000 Bpd


2025-07-16 07:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, July 16 (KUNA) -- The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) declared on Wednesday that the recent drone attacks on oilfields in Kurdistan reduced production by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).
In a statement, the association condemned the attacks that took place yesterday and today, saying they threaten the lives and safety of the workforce.
In the wake of the assaults, workers are assessing damage at the facilities, and all APIKUR firms announced the suspension of output as a precautionary step.
The association called on the governments of Iraq and Kurdistan to take additional measures to ensure the safety and security of personnel and oil facilities, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, Kurdistan's ministry of natural resources expressed concern over this act, deploring the attacks and affirming that they are direct danger on the lives of workers and citizens.
"We renew call for all parties concerned in the federal government, and the international community to intervene to protect the lives of citizens and workers, and prevent further attacks on energy sector," the ministry affirmed in a statement.
The ministry called on the government to urgently take action to stop this escalation. (Pickup previous)
sbr


MENAFN16072025000071011013ID1109811018

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search