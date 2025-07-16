403
MWL Condemns Ongoing Brutal Crimes In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 16 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) on Wednesday strongly condemned the ongoing "brutal crimes" committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.
The Makkah-based NGO expressed in a statement its shock at the horrific reports of the UN Human Rights Office regarding the killing of 875 people while attempting to obtain food at aid sites in Gaza.
The League's Secretary-General and Chairman of Muslim Scholars Association, Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, denounced the Israeli occupation government's persistent disregard for lives, humanity, and dignity of the Palestinian people, which constitutes a flagrant violation of all moral values and international laws.
He stressed the urgent need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities towards this case, and to take a serious stance to halt these horrific massacres that the Israeli forces continue to perpetrate, and to activate international mechanisms to deter them and hold those
