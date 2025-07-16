Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MWL Condemns Ongoing Brutal Crimes In Gaza


2025-07-16 07:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 16 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) on Wednesday strongly condemned the ongoing "brutal crimes" committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.
The Makkah-based NGO expressed in a statement its shock at the horrific reports of the UN Human Rights Office regarding the killing of 875 people while attempting to obtain food at aid sites in Gaza.
The League's Secretary-General and Chairman of Muslim Scholars Association, Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, denounced the Israeli occupation government's persistent disregard for lives, humanity, and dignity of the Palestinian people, which constitutes a flagrant violation of all moral values and international laws.
He stressed the urgent need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities towards this case, and to take a serious stance to halt these horrific massacres that the Israeli forces continue to perpetrate, and to activate international mechanisms to deter them and hold those
fn


MENAFN16072025000071011013ID1109811015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search