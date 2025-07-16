403
Augusta, MDA, Radisson At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Augusta Gold Corp. (T.G) hit a new 52-week high of $1.66 Wednesday. Augusta has entered into a definitive merger agreement with AngloGold Ashanti plc and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which AngloGold Ashanti will acquire all of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a price of $1.70 per share of common stock in cash.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.73 Wednesday. MDA Space announced that it will prime SkyPhi, a new mission funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the UK Space Agency (UKSA) that will enable regenerative 5G direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communications from low Earth orbit (LEO).
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46.5 cents Wednesday. Radisson announced assay results from new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project located in the Abitibi region of Québec.
Adyton Resources Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aimia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.95 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.46 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Altima Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aventis Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $164.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.48 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Renewable (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.85 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Units BPF) hit a new 52-week high of $20.03 Wednesday. No news stories today.
C3 Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.73 Wednesday. No news stories today.
CriticalOne Energy (C) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Forte Minerals Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $7.99 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.82 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Energy Fuels Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.15 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Eloro Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Faraday Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.20 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Horizon Copper Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.94 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Intermap Technologies Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.16 Wednesday. No news stories today.
JZR Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
King Copper Discovery Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.24 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.02 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.16 Wednesday. No news stories today.
MiMedia Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Minco Silver Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Pangenomic Health Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.42 Wednesday. No news stories today.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.16 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of $3.60 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Prince Silver Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Pulse Seismic Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.70 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Regulus Resources Inc (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.42 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.41 Wednesday. No news stories today.
