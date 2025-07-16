“Stay Local, Think Global”: Brandon St-Jacques Champions Early-Stage International Collaboration In Film

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Montreal, QC, 16th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , As global streaming platforms increasingly turn to non-English content to meet growing demand, Quebec-based film producer Brandon St-Jacques is calling for a shift in how local creators approach international partnerships. His message: cultural specificity should be a strength, not a limitation -and international collaboration should begin at the development stage, not after the cameras roll.







“What resonates globally often is the local,” says St-Jacques.“The accents, the rituals, the architecture-those are what give a story its edge. We don't need to erase them to reach a bigger audience. We need to build around them.”

The call comes in response to rapid changes in global viewing habits. In 2023, over 58% of Netflix's most-watched original content was non-English. South Korean, Spanish, German, and French-language series have proven that audiences are more open than ever to subtitles-and to unfamiliar cultures, provided the story connects.

“People used to think international success meant speaking English or sanding off cultural detail,” St-Jacques explains.“But look at Lupin, Dark, or Money Heist. They were local first-and global second.”

The Missed Opportunity: Late-Stage Partnerships

St-Jacques warns that many Canadian and Quebecois productions miss out on international success by waiting too long to bring global partners on board.

“Too often, producers secure international support only after the script is locked and casting is done,” he says.“At that point, you're just asking for money. What you really want is creative collaboration-someone who helps shape the vision and bring global insight early on.”

He points to one of his recent projects, where partnering with a Belgian co-producer during early development opened doors to new financing tools, festival access, and a European audience- without diluting the Quebecois story .

Key Figures Driving the Message



$11.5 billion was invested in non-English content by global streamers in 2023 alone (Ampere Analysis)

Only 6% of Canadian screenwriters identify as Francophone , highlighting the need for greater investment in talent development to sustain Quebec's content pipeline (WGC Diversity Report) Canadian series still represent less than 1.5% of global Netflix content , despite strong local production capacity

Brandon's Call to Action: What Creators Can Do

St-Jacques urges writers, directors, and producers to take ownership of both their cultural voice and their international ambitions- starting with three simple shifts in approach :

1. Think globally at the concept stage.

Ask: Who is this story for-beyond our borders? What universal themes does it tap into?

2. Make international contacts early.

Festivals, incubators, and co-production markets are not just for pitching-they're for listening, learning, and finding creative allies.

3. Respect your cultural markers.

Don't erase what makes the story unique. If it's local slang, keep it. If it's a setting only locals would recognise, amplify it.

“We need to stop treating cultural identity as a hurdle,” says St-Jacques.“It's actually our ticket in. That's what makes stories stand out.”

Looking Ahead

With more global buyers investing in regional voices, St-Jacques believes the time is right for Canadian creatives-particularly in Quebec-to lead the way in high-quality, culturally rich international co-productions.

“We have the talent. We have the stories. What we need is strategy-and the confidence to believe that our local voice belongs on a global stage.”

About Brandon St-Jacques:

Brandon St-Jacques is a Canadian film producer based in Quebec. Known for championing early-stage international collaboration, he works at the intersection of cultural storytelling and global outreach. His projects focus on protecting local identity while scaling creative ideas across borders.