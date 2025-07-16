US Stock Markets Bounce Back As Trump Backtracks On Jerome Powell Firing Threat: What Led To The Turn Of Events?
At a Tuesday Oval Office meeting, Trump showed lawmakers a draft firing letter and polled them about ousting Powell, receiving enthusiastic support.
The news triggered a 0.8% dollar plunge and stock dip at Wednesday's open . But markets rebounded when Trump told reporters: "We're not planning on doing anything... I think it's highly unlikely" unless Powell committed fraud.
The S&P 500 erased losses to close up 0.3%, while the dollar recovered half its drop.Fed independence fears trigger alarm bells
Experts warned that firing Powell would devastate markets and undermine America's financial credibility. Deutsche Bank predicted an immediate 3-4% dollar crash and bond market chaos, noting the Fed's independence is“the pinnacle of the global dollar system”.
Republican Senator John Kennedy cautioned: "You'd see the stock and bond markets crash" . The Supreme Court has ruled presidents lack authority to fire Fed officials without "cause" like misconduct, not policy disputes.
Powell insists he'll serve until 2026, calling Trump's threats legally invalid.Renovation scandal becomes firing pretext
The White House is scrutinizing a $2.5 billion Fed building renovation to justify removing Powell. Trump claimed cost overruns could be“fraud”, a potential "cause" for dismissal.
Fed officials blame inflation and unforeseen issues like asbestos for budget hikes . Meanwhile, Trump allies launched a coordinated attack: Budget Director Russell Vought accused Powell of "breaking the law," while trade advisor Peter Navarro called him“among the worst Fed chairs”.
These efforts aim to pressure Powell into cutting rates, which Trump demands to boost the US economy.
Powell refuses to slash interest rates despite Trump's push for dramatic 3-point cuts, arguing tariffs could worsen inflation.Also Read | Thai woman arrested for 'seducing' monks in $11.9 million blackmail scheme
With U.S. inflation at 2.4% and new tariffs up to 40% looming on August 1, analysts warn premature cuts could backfire. Powell's fate remains uncertain, but Wednesday's rebound shows Wall Street still trusts the Fed's independence, at least for now.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment