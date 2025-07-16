Mild Earthquake Jolts Rohtak As Haryana Experiences Another Tremor
Residents in nearby towns like Kheri Sampla and Kharkhauda reported vibrations lasting 2-5 seconds, with some awakened by the tremors.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported, though many felt the ground movement during the warm night (29.7°C).Recent Seismic Activity in Delhi-NCR
This marks Haryana's third notable quake in a week. On July 11, a magnitude 3.7 tremor struck Jhajjar district, followed hours later by a stronger 4.4 magnitude quake in the same area.
Residents across Delhi-NCR reported feeling these earlier tremors, especially through apps and social media. Seismic records show four earthquakes above magnitude 2.5 have hit within 40 km of Rohtak since July 10.
Haryana lies in Zone-IV (high seismic risk), where minor quakes are common but rarely destructive. The region experiences 3 yearly quakes above magnitude 4 within 300 km.
After Thursday's tremor, residents used the BhooKamp App to report their experiences to the National Center for Seismology.
Experts note that such clusters may indicate stress adjustments along hidden faults beneath the Indo-Gangetic plains.
The Modified Mercalli Intensity was rated III ("Weak") near Rohtak, diminishing to II ("Very weak") in Delhi, 53 km away.
It is advisable to maintain precautionary measures like securing heavy furniture and identifying safe indoor spaces.
The repeated tremors have heightened earthquake awareness, with schools reviewing drills and families discussing emergency plans.
Historical data shows Rohtak's strongest recent quake was a magnitude 5.1 in 2012, while the deadliest nearby was the 1991 Uttarkashi quake (magnitude 6.8).
