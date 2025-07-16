TOP AFRICA NEWS Named Best Environment & Natural Resources News Platform 2025 By MEA Markets

TOP AFRICA NEWS ( ) has been recognized as the Best Environment&Natural Resources News Platform 2025 by MEA Markets, highlighting its significant contribution to environmental journalism across Africa.

This latest accolade caps a series of distinguished awards for the platform, including SME of the Year (2022), Best International Publication Service Provider (2023), and Best Marketing Service Provider (2024), demonstrating consistent excellence and leadership in the region's media landscape.

Founder and Managing Director Mr. DUSABEMUNGU Ange de la Victoire expressed pride in the achievement, stating,“Being named the best platform in this vital field underscores our dedication to covering critical environmental issues affecting Africa. It motivates us to continue delivering impactful, accurate, and insightful journalism that can influence policy and inspire sustainable change across the continent.”

He emphasized the platform's mission, saying,“At TOP AFRICA NEWS, our goal remains to amplify Africa's stories on issues like natural resources, conservation, and sustainable development-topics that are pivotal for the continent's future. This award reaffirms our role as a trusted voice for Africa's environment and natural resources sectors.”

Available on , the website provides comprehensive coverage of topics ranging from agriculture and tourism to youth engagement and peacebuilding, aiming to inform and empower communities across Africa.

As climate and environmental challenges grow more urgent, TOP AFRICA NEWS pledges to sustain its focus on delivering high-quality news that drives awareness, action, and sustainable development across Africa.

