Marini Skinsolutions Announces A Multi-Year Partnership With Notre Dame Athletics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Marini SkinSolutions' integration into Notre Dame Athletics is a powerful alignment of performance, wellness, and innovation. As part of the partnership, Marini will provide its skincare products for use at training tables and throughout the athletic department-supporting student-athletes with daily solutions for skin recovery, irritation, sun protection, and overall skin health. These clinically backed products will be used by athletic trainers and medical staff across multiple sports as part of a holistic approach to athlete care.

The partnership also brings Marini directly into the heart of the Notre Dame fan experience. Through on-site activations at home football games, the brand will have a physical presence within Notre Dame Stadium, introducing fans to advanced skincare and sunscreen solutions. Fans will have the opportunity to interact with the Marini brand firsthand and receive samples of sun protection products. Beyond football, the partnership extends across the athletics calendar, with sponsorship visibility at marquee events including basketball, lacrosse, soccer, and more-building year-round engagement with students, alumni, families, and fans. It's a collaboration rooted in shared values of excellence, care, and performance-on the field and beyond.

This partnership reinforces Notre Dame's commitment to holistic student-athlete care-extending beyond performance and nutrition to include skin health as an essential component of overall well-being.

"We couldn't be more delighted to officially announce this partnership with Notre Dame Athletics. We admire the unrivaled tradition and the standard of excellence, both on the field and in the classroom, that is synonymous with Notre Dame. We feel confident this partnership will introduce our brand to millions of fans and admirers of Notre Dame in what is the most critical element of skin health, protection from the sun rays," commented John Connors, CEO & President of Marini SkinSolutions.

Jim Fraleigh, Deputy Athletics Director, remarked on the newly established partnership, "We are honored to partner with Marini SkinSolutions as our Official Sunscreen provider for Notre Dame Athletics. Skin cancer is an ever-prevalent issue, and by having a sunscreen partner, we fill an important need of our Notre Dame community in addressing those risk factors. Notre Dame Global Partnerships, a joint venture between Legends and JMI Sports, facilitated the partnership.

About Marini SkinSolutions

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, Marini SkinSolutions (formerly Jan Marini Skin Research) is a recognized leader and innovator in the professional skin care market, providing solutions for major skin concerns. With over 30 years of experience and numerous industry-first innovations, including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta-4 and the introduction of the first lipid-soluble Vitamin C product, Jan Marini Skin Research sets a new standard in skin care-delivering transformative results without compromise. Redefining what's possible in skin care with innovation, efficacy, and integrity.

About Notre Dame Athletics

As it pertains to athletic and academic success, the University of Notre Dame has few peers across the nation. Sponsoring 26 varsity athletic programs, Notre Dame teams have won 37 national championships that span over 100 years of competitive excellence. The University's first national title was earned by football in 1924, led by legendary head coach Knute Rockne. The most recent trophies for the Fighting Irish were Kevin Corrigan's men's lacrosse teams completing back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. The 2023-24 season was so successful that Notre Dame claimed its third Capital One Cup in the last 11 years, joining Florida and Stanford with the most trophies ever given to the nation's best men's or women's athletic teams. Notre Dame athletic teams have produced the third-most Academic All-Americans among Division I schools and Fighting Irish student-athletes have ranked first or second among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the NCAA's Graduation Success Rating for 16 straight years.

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NGDP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, multimedia rights, and branding services for the University of Notre Dame's Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University's commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame's status as one of the most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University's mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

