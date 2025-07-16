Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 16, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on September 2, 2025, to common share record holders as of August 4, 2025.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 159 funeral homes in 25 states and 28 cemeteries in 10 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

