TEAMSTERS SECURE BACK-TO-BACK LEGISLATIVE VICTORIES IN RHODE ISLAND

New Laws Enhance School Bus Safety, Free Speech on the Job

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Teamsters are celebrating Governor Daniel McKee's signing of two laws that protect workers throughout the state.

H5506A/S126A bans mandatory attendance at captive audience meetings, which are employer-sponsored presentations filled with anti-union propaganda designed to discourage organizing efforts. The second, H5421A/S568A, requires all school buses in Rhode Island to be equipped with outward-facing video systems to protect all students and workers on board the vehicles.

"These are huge victories for Rhode Island Teamsters and working families across the state," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 251. "Because of our efforts, workplace democracy is emboldened, and more people's lives are going to be saved."

As a result of the Teamsters' relentless advocacy, there are now 13 states that ban or restrict captive audience meetings: Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

H5421A/S568A is the latest school bus safety bill that was enacted thanks to Local 251. Rhode Island Teamsters got laws passed that provide school bus workers with prevailing wage standards, a guaranteed 180 paid school days, and protection from arbitrary removal by school districts. The union also successfully lobbied to include workers' protections in the creation of a commission last year that was formed to improve the statewide student transportation system.

"Today we celebrate, but let's be clear: we're not done," Taibi said. "We still have many other legislative priorities, and our fight continues until every one of them is law."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsterslocal251 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED