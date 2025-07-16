AMAZON DRIVERS IN CITY OF INDUSTRY JOIN THE TEAMSTERS

Workers Demand Fair Scheduling, Reasonable Routes

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon drivers at the DAX5 delivery station in City of Industry, Calif., marched on their managers today to demand a union contract and immediate improvements to their working conditions.

"I'm tired of being taken off the schedule at the last minute, with no regard for how I am going to support my family," said Ivan Alatorre, an Amazon driver at DAX5. "When I do get to work, the routes and numbers of packages we are assigned are overwhelming. We are part of a nationwide movement of Amazon Teamsters fighting for the good jobs we deserve."

The drivers, who work at Amazon's METRO Delivery Service Partner (DSP), join drivers from two other DSPs at DAX5 and workers from nine other Amazon facilities around the country who have already organized with the Teamsters Union. In December, Amazon Teamsters organized the largest strike at Amazon in the country's history and inspired more Amazon workers to join their movement.

"We won't allow Amazon to drag down working conditions across our industry," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Generations of Teamsters organized and went on strike so that every driver and warehouse worker would have decent wages and protections. Now, Teamsters from Amazon to UPS are standing shoulder to shoulder to preserve the industry standards that our families depend on."

Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers have organized with the Teamsters in recent years. Through strikes, picket lines, and shop floor militancy, Amazon Teamsters have won raises and pushed back on Amazon's dangerous and exploitative policies.

"A trillion-dollar corporation should be able to provide us with enough uniforms for the workweek," said Aiden Karcher, an Amazon Teamster at DAX5. "They should be able to provide us with a route that we can finish and have time for a break to use the bathroom. The fact that they don't shows how little respect Amazon has for the workers who make its profits. We are proud to be Amazon Teamsters, and we will use our worker power to change this company. It's time for all Amazon workers to join this fight."

