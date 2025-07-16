Digital Campers, Pet Parents, And A Tent Camping Revival: Newbook Report Reveals What's Next For RV & Camping In 2025

Research Highlights Major Shifts in Traveler Behavior, Booking Trends, and Guest Expectations Across the Outdoor Hospitality Industry

AUSTIN, Texas and SURFERS PARADISE, Australia , July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Newbook , the leading property management software provider for RV parks and campgrounds, has found that today's outdoor traveler looks different than even a few years ago. According to the just-released RV & Camping Consumer Insights Report 2025 , a new wave of digitally savvy, convenience-driven guests is reshaping the RV and campground experience-from how they book to what they expect on-site.

The report, based on a survey of over 1,000 U.S. outdoor travelers, shows that demand for quick getaways, reliable connectivity, and clean facilities now rivals the draw of scenic views and classic campfires. Gen Z and Millennials are leading the charge, with evolving preferences that require operators to rethink everything from site amenities to booking flows.

"Today's campers expect a seamless experience from start to finish," said Shaun Cornelius, General Manager of Newbook . "They want the freedom of the outdoors with the ease and speed of modern tech-and they're rewarding the campgrounds that deliver both."

Key Findings from the 2025 Report:



Online Booking Takes Over : 64% of travelers now book trips online, with Millennials (75%) and Gen Z (71%) driving adoption. Yet only 36% book directly with properties, signaling a clear opportunity for operators to grow margins and guest relationships.



Wi-Fi is Essential, But Not for Work : While 78% of guests expect high-speed Wi-Fi, most aren't using it for remote work. Instead, they're looking to stay connected for entertainment and social sharing. Still, younger travelers are open to extending trips if working remotely is an option.



Tent Camping Makes a Comeback : 39% of Gen Z and Millennials booked a tent camping experience last year-nearly 4x the rate of Baby Boomers. The appeal of unplugging (without disconnecting entirely) is strong among younger guests.



Cleanliness Outranks Connectivity : 71% of respondents ranked clean bathrooms as a top priority-more than any other amenity, including Wi-Fi. For 62% of travelers, cleanliness is the single most important reason they return.



Pets Are Part of the Plan : Nearly 1 in 5 travelers brought pets along on recent trips, with Millennials and Gen Z far more likely to prioritize pet-friendly accommodations than older generations.

Shorter Stays Dominate : 44% of travelers said their longest trip was just 1–2 nights. For operators, this means optimizing for frequent turnovers while also offering incentives for longer stays-especially to younger travelers who are more likely to stay 3–6 nights.

"We're seeing more variety than ever before in how people travel," said Cornelius. "Operators need to support solo Gen Z travelers, families with kids and pets, and weekend warriors-all at the same time. Flexibility and clarity are critical."

The report also underscores the growing importance of property websites. Guests rank clear presentation of information, real-time availability, and authentic reviews as top features-suggesting that ease of use is directly tied to booking decisions.

The full RV & Camping Consumer Insights Report 2025 can be downloaded at .

