Kilsar Raises $3.7M To Revolutionize Maintenance & Maintenance Training With AI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilsar, a dual-use AI software company specializing in tribal knowledge capture and maintenance training, today announced the close of a $3.7 million Seed round led by Lightbank and Cotulla Capital , with participation from Techstars and Scalewolf . The company also unveiled a new strategic partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) to help address the growing crisis in aviation maintenance training and workforce readiness.

The aviation maintenance industry-and the broader skilled trades sector-is in urgent need of revitalization. With experienced technicians aging out of the workforce and student interest in trades declining, technical schools and MROs face unprecedented knowledge loss. Across the country, organizations are seeing their most valuable asset-tribal knowledge-retire without a replacement.

Kilsar's AI-powered Orion platform helps bridge that gap by capturing expert insights from veteran technicians and transforming complex maintenance procedures into interactive, step-by-step digital workflows. The platform empowers both new learners and active maintainers to upskill faster, reduce time-to-diagnose, and operate with greater confidence and precision.

"Our mission is to preserve and scale what's been traditionally trapped in the heads of retiring maintainers," said Brendan Lawlor, CEO of Kilsar. "We're proud to partner with AIM, one of the nation's largest aviation training institutions, to modernize the training pipeline and ensure the next generation of technicians is prepared for the evolving demands of the industry."

The funding will be used to expand Kilsar's engineering and deployment teams, accelerate onboarding across defense and commercial maintenance organizations, and further develop Orion's real-time AI assistant that replaces static manuals with searchable, enriched content-from videos to pro-tips to annotated diagrams.

With mounting demand across defense, aerospace, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, Kilsar is positioning itself as a critical enabler of workforce transformation. The company's unique approach integrates legacy data, technician wisdom, and next-generation AI to deliver tools that scale with both complexity and need.

Contact:

Brendan Lawlor

[email protected]

SOURCE Kilsar, Inc.

