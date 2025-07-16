Peanut Allergy Market Set To Grow At A 16% CAGR During The Study Period (2020-2034) Owing To Current Usage Of Epinephrine, Anticipated Usage Of XOLAIR In Adults, PALFORZIA In Toddlers And Expected Entry Of Viaskin Peanut Patches Delveinsight

The evolving peanut allergy treatment market landscape features clinical trials led by DBV Technologies (Viaskin [DBV712] Peanut Patch), Novartis (Remibrutinib), Aravax (PVX108), ALK-Abello (Sublingual Immunotherapy-Tablet), InnoUp Farma (INP20), Allergy Therapeutics (VLP Peanut), Intrommune Therapeutics (INT301), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Linvoseltamab + Dupilumab), and others.

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Peanut Allergy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, peanut allergy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Peanut Allergy Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for peanut allergy was found to be USD 400 million in the 7MM in 2024, and is expected to witness a drastic growth owing to increased usage of approved therapies, expected entry of novel emerging therapies, and a slight increase in diagnosis over time.

In 2024, the US reported approximately ̃5,129,500 prevalent cases of peanut allergy, yet only about 50% of affected individuals received treatment , highlighting a significant gap in patient care and therapy adoption.

PALFORZIA has seen limited uptake due to modest clinical benefits over standard peanut avoidance, with minimal impact on reducing allergic reactions

Following PALFORZIA's approval in the US, Roche and Novartis ' XOLAIR was approved in early 2024, adding a new option to the food allergy treatment landscape, including peanut allergy.

Although XOLAIR could be a lucrative option for adult patients with minimal needle phobia, XOLAIR's high annual cost may pose a barrier to affordability and patient access, potentially hindering its broader adoption.

By 2034, among all the therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by VIASKIN in the 7MM. Around 70% of treated patients choose desensitization, reflecting strong demand, creatinga clear opportunity for safer, easier alternatives like Viaskin to improve adoption and long-term protection

Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had 9.8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of peanut allergy.

Mild-to-moderate peanut allergy contributed majorly t in 2024 within the 7MM. Our trend estimates suggest a consistent rise in these cases during the study period (2020–2034).

Leading peanut allergy companies developing emerging therapies, such as DBV Technologies, Novartis, Aravax, ALK-Abello, InnoUp Farma, Intrommune Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel peanut allergy drugs that can be available in the peanut allergy market in the coming years. The promising peanut allergy therapies in the pipeline include Viaskin (DBV712) peanut patch, Remibrutinib (LOU064), PVX108 (AVX-201), Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablet, INP20, INT301, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the peanut allergy therapeutics market share @ Peanut Allergy Market Report

Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics

The peanut allergy market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. PALFORZIA , administered orally, offers a convenient and accessible treatment option compared to traditional SC , intradermal, and epicutaneous therapies, potentially enhancing patient adherence and reducing the burden on healthcare systems ; desensitization has improved peanut allergy treatment by increasing the reaction threshold , helping prevent accidental anaphylaxis and offering meaningful protection for patients and families, while the adult peanut allergy market remains an untapped opportunity , with XOLAIR as the sole approved treatment and only remibrutinib under evaluation, highlighting significant potential for growth, especially as increasing investment and partnerships in the allergy treatment space accelerate the development of novel therapies.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of peanut allergy, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the peanut allergy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the peanut allergy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the peanut allergy market. Notable weakness in the peanut allergy landscape is the slow uptake of PALFORZIA, underdiagnosis of mild patients, lack of approved treatment options for adult patients(except XOLAIR) , with remibrutinib being the only drug currently under evaluation for the 18–55 age group. This is compounded by the limited number of active drugs in the pipeline , highlighting a gap in therapeutic innovation that restricts treatment options and hinders progress in addressing diverse patient needs.

Additionally, the high annual cost of XOLAIR , ranging from USD 30,000 to USD 60,000 , poses a significant threat by limiting affordability and access, thereby challenging its widespread adoption. Furthermore, i nconsistent or unclear food labeling practices increase the risk of accidental exposure, complicating condition management and posing ongoing risks for individuals with peanut allergies.

Moreover, peanut allergy treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the peanut allergy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the peanut allergy market growth.

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market

Managing peanut allergies requires a comprehensive approach, with strict avoidance of the allergen remaining the key method for preventing severe, potentially fatal anaphylactic reactions. However, recent clinical guidelines mark a significant change in prevention strategies by recommending the early introduction of peanut-containing foods between 4 to 6 months of age, even for infants at high risk. This proactive approach has been shown to greatly reduce the chances of developing a peanut allergy, replacing the older practice of strict avoidance.

While medications such as antihistamines, corticosteroids, and bronchodilators can be used during allergic reactions, it's important to note that they do not treat anaphylaxis directly. These are supportive treatments used alongside other interventions in managing anaphylactic episodes. Although allergen avoidance remains the foundation of care, innovative preventive measures are under development. One such method, oral immunotherapy, involves gradually increasing exposure to small amounts of peanut, and clinical trials have shown encouraging results.

Another promising desensitization technique is epicutaneous immunotherapy, where peanut protein is applied to the skin over time to help build tolerance. This form of therapy has improved peanut allergy management by increasing the reaction threshold, lowering the risk of accidental exposure, and providing patients with added protection and confidence.

Currently, PALFORZIA and XOLAIR are the only approved treatments for peanut allergy. PALFORZIA is authorized for children aged 1–3 and 4–17 years, while XOLAIR is approved for individuals aged 1 year and older. These peanut allergy therapies offer valuable options for both patients and healthcare professionals in managing peanut allergies.

To know more about peanut allergy treatment options, visit @ Peanut Allergy Medication

Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

A robust pipeline of emerging therapies for peanut allergy is progressing, driven by innovative treatments with diverse mechanisms of action, such as Remibrutinib (Novartis), INP20 (InnoUp Farma), SLIT tablet (ALK-Abello), INT301 (Intrommune Therapeutics) , and the combination of Linvoseltamab and Dupilumab . Among these, the Viaskin Peanut Patch (DBV Technologies) stands out as a promising noninvasive option, offering ease of use and a strong safety profile, which may make it especially suitable for young children aged 1 to 7.

Viaskin Peanut is an epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) that delivers trace amounts of peanut protein via a skin patch to promote desensitization in allergic individuals. It has received both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the US FDA. The therapy is currently being assessed in a Phase III clinical trial involving peanut-allergic children aged 4 to 7. DBV Technologies expects to share top-line data from the VITESSE trial (NCT05741476) in Q4 2025.

In March 2025, DBV Technologies and the FDA aligned on key regulatory steps following written responses to a Type D IND meeting request. The FDA agreed that safety exposure data from the VITESSE Phase III trial in children aged 4–7 would be adequate to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) for this age group, potentially advancing the BLA submission to the first half of 2026. A separate BLA for children aged 1–3 is planned for the second half of 2026, contingent on the successful outcome of the COMFORT Toddlers Study.

PVX108 is a next-generation immunotherapy that utilizes engineered peptides to specifically engage T cells and retrain the immune system, aiming to reverse allergic responses. It is currently in a Phase II clinical trial for children and adolescents with peanut allergies. In November 2024, Aravax established a UK subsidiary at Oxford Science Park, marking a strategic step in its global expansion in food allergy treatment. Additionally, in October 2024, the company completed patient enrollment for its Phase II study (AVX-201) evaluating PVX108.

Remibrutinib is an oral, highly selective, covalent Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor being developed for a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, including chronic spontaneous urticaria, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, food allergy, and hidradenitis suppurativa. It is currently in a Phase II clinical trial for adults with peanut allergy.

These new peanut allergy therapies, which act on different molecular targets and pathways, represent encouraging alternatives to existing treatments. Their development underscores a growing emphasis on more precise and targeted strategies for managing the complexities of peanut allergy

Additionally, the anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the peanut allergy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the peanut allergy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about peanut allergy drugs in development @ Peanut Allergy Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Peanut Allergy Market



In March 2025, DBV Technologies reached an understanding with the US FDA based on written replies to its Type D IND meeting request. The FDA concurred with DBV's proposal that safety exposure data from the VITESSE Phase III study of the Viaskin Peanut Patch in children aged 4–7 years would be sufficient to support BLA filing for this age group, thereby accelerating the anticipated timeline for BLA submission to the first half of 2026.

In March 2025, the US FDA approved OMLYCLO (omalizumab-igec) as the first interchangeable biosimilar for reference XOLAIR and the first respiratory biosimilar for the treatment of moderate-to-severe persistent asthma, Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP), IgE-mediated food allergy, and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU).

In March 2025, DBV Technologies announced a financing of up to USD 306.9 million (EUR 284.5 million), comprising gross proceeds of USD 125.5 million (EUR 116.3 million) to be received upon closing and up to an additional USD 181.4 million (EUR 168.2 million) in gross proceeds contingent upon the full exercise of warrants, subject to the satisfaction of specified conditions.

In February 2025, Stallergenes Greer launched PALFORZIA in the US to treat toddler patients, ages 1–3 years, with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. The FDA approved the expanded indication for toddler patients (ages 1–3 years) in July 2024 based on the data from the Phase III POSEIDON (Peanut Oral Immunotherapy Study of Early Intervention for Desensitization) study that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence in 2023.

In January 2025, the European Commission approved the extension of the indication of PALFORZIA for the treatment of toddlers (ages 1–3) with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. The marketing authorization covered all 27 European member states and the three European Economic Area states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway). In December 2024, ALK announced positive interim results from the Phase I/II clinical trial (ALLIANCE) for its investigational SLIT tablet for the treatment of peanut allergy.

Peanut Allergy Overview

Peanut allergy is one of the most prevalent food allergies in children and has notably increased over recent decades. It results from an abnormal immune response involving IgE antibodies directed against peanut proteins, which can cause severe and potentially life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. Beyond the immediate health dangers, this allergy significantly affects the quality of life for both patients and their families.

Compared to other IgE-mediated food allergies, peanut allergy is associated with a higher incidence of anaphylaxis-related fatalities in emergencies. In individuals with this allergy, the initial exposure to peanut antigens activates Th2 cells that release cytokines, encouraging the production of IgE antibodies. These antibodies attach to Fce receptors on mast cells and basophils, sensitizing them.

Upon subsequent exposure, the allergen crosslinks the IgE on these primed cells, leading to degranulation and the release of inflammatory mediators such as histamine, leukotrienes, and cytokines. This response triggers vasodilation, increased vascular permeability, and inflammation, manifesting in allergic symptoms.

In addition to these biochemical processes, mechanical factors in the allergic microenvironment also influence immune activity. When diagnosing peanut and other food allergies, a detailed clinical history is essential to appropriately interpret test results. The most accurate diagnostic method is the double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge (DBPCFC). However, skin prick testing (SPT) and measurement of specific IgE levels are commonly used first-line tools due to their speed and affordability.

Peanut Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation

The peanut allergy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current peanut allergy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The peanut allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into: