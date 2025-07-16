PLA Media Call To Action Benefitting Texas Hill Country Flood Relief

- The Dalai LamaNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From“We Are The World,”“Give Peace a Chance” and“We Shall Overcome,” music has always been a unifying force for social change, spiritual inspiration and, in general, for making the world a more beautiful place. Sadly, we again hear of another tragedy with the catastrophic floods in the Texas Hill Country.“I was feeling despair thinking about yet another sad headline,” says Pam Lewis, President and CEO of PLA Media.“Then I heard a church sermon quoting the Dalai Lama - 'If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.' So, here's to making a difference.”PLA is inviting our friends and clients in the Music City and the Volunteer State to give back to help bring some hope and needed funds to those affected by the devastating floods in and around Kerr County, Texas.For PLA Media client Livin' the Write Life's Michael Cefaratti, the events in Kerrville and Kerr County hit home in many ways.“My daughter is 8 years old,” he says.“She's the same age as many of (those) innocent children. It hits differently.”“Write Life Artist, Adysen Malek, attended a camp on that same river,” Cefaratti continues.“She called me from Lake Travis as the news reports wer coming in and I'll never forget the emotion in her voice... We will participate in fundraising efforts in the coming months; however, Adysen and our team will (continue to) raise awareness for as long as it takes; to help prevent such tragedies.”“I attended Camp Kickapoo in Kerr County on the Guadalupe River from 8 Years old until I was 12,” says Adysen Malek.“As I sat in Texas with my family, we were all in tears. These children should have been creating beautiful memories that would last a lifetime. Seeing all of their trunks lined up, was the moment I lost it. I had one of those little trunks. We continue to pray, but we need to come together through our platforms, to ensure finances are not the reason that safety measures are not missing.”Livin' the Write Life has regular writer night shows at Chief's, Live Oak and The Stillery and has pledged to encourage fans to contribute just like Leiper's Fork music venue Fox & Locke which recently donated $300 cash and more online that has been matched by PLA Media.PLA Clients The Malpass Brothers, Nu-Blu, Jim Messina and Lorrie Morgan have all pledged support and encourage their fans to contribute. Others pledging to donate include Wynne Productions, Inc.; Austin, TX-based producer Eric Paul of Clear Mix Productions; music entrepreneur Will Jordan (Mockingbird Theater & Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor), and Debi Champion's Writers Nights at The Commodore Grill.Contributions can be sent to the following vetted Texas-based charities:.Texas Search and Rescue (Website).Convoy of Hope (Website)About Texas Search and Rescue:Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit first responder organization headquartered in Austin, Texas. TEXSAR serves all citizens of the State of Texas and deploys at the request of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency management agencies. TEXSAR provides specialized services such as ground search and rescue; flood and swift water rescue; k9 search, rescue, and recovery; disaster relief services; aerial search; and UAV support. TEXSAR is fully self-sufficient, including incident management team (IMT) capabilities, logistics and communications. TEXSAR's services are free to requesting agencies and are staffed by volunteers who are trained professionals in their fields. TEXSAR has been a significant leader in emergency services and disaster response in the great state of Texas since 2004 and over the years has evolved into one of the largest non-paid search and rescue organizations in the state.About Convoy of Hope:Founded in 1994, Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization centered on humanity with a goal to serve people who are impoverished, hungry and hurting. To do this, Convoy of Hope holds these core values: Love, Dignity, Service, Excellence, Integrity, Unity, Support, Partnership, Hope, Advocacy. Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people in more than 130 countries around the world. Convoy of Hope's Disaster Services team is consistently among the first to respond to disasters at home and around the world.

