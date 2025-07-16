The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 3Rd Quarter Earnings
|
|
Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
|
Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
|
May 31,
|
May 31,
|
|
May 31,
|
May 31,
|
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Assets
|
$290,127,535
|
$290,127,535
|
|
$345,529,574
|
$345,529,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Investment Income
|
$899,273
|
$2,211,150
|
|
$1,194,955
|
$2,864,649
|
Per Share
|
$0.14
|
$0.34
|
|
$0.16
|
$0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income (Loss)
|
$290,622
|
$300,554
|
|
$946,970
|
$655,782
|
Per Share
|
$0.04
|
$0.05
|
|
$0.13
|
$0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Foreign Currency Transactions
|
$1,149,165
|
$16,570,083
|
|
$18,996,701
|
$34,938,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appreciation (Depreciation) on
|
$3,628,968
|
$(19,036,171)
|
|
$(13,057,608)
|
$35,385,682
|
and Foreign Currency Translations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Realized and Unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on Investments
|
$4,778,133
|
$(2,466,088)
|
|
$5,939,093
|
$70,324,022
|
Per Share
|
$0.74
|
$(0.38)
|
|
$0.82
|
$9.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Resulting from Operations
|
$5,068,756
|
$(2,165,534)
|
|
$6,886,063
|
$70,979,804
|
Per Share
|
$0.78
|
$(0.33)
|
|
$0.95
|
$9.79
*****
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at or call 1-800-426-5523.
(End)
CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
